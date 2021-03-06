County Commissioners covered desired aggregate mining regulations; ice storm response; the COVID fight; and VSO operations in a two-hour meeting Monday.
Fermin Ortiz of Llano addressed commissioners in support of “Texans for Responsible Aggregate Mining,” a citizens’ action group; and with Commissioner Tom Moser, asked the court to approve a resolution supporting efforts to regulate that industry more closely across the state.
The resolution includes language on growth that requires aggregate materials for building; that “aggregate production operations” aren’t required to adopt “best management practices;” that the APOs have an increasingly negative impact on their neighbors; that TRAM wants to work with lawmakers, state agencies and “good-faith operators” to create state standards and enact them into law.
They’ve identified seven “key issues:” air particulate emissions; water use and availability; surface and groundwater contamination and flooding; rapid development of APOs without adequate regulatory oversight; truck traffic problems; nuisance issues (including blasting and light trespass); and economic impacts.
This resolution was approved by commissioners.
Response, severe winter weather
Bob Loth from Central Texas Electric Co-op again presented an update on efforts to restore electrical power in Kerr County.
He said as of Monday morning, March 1, his crews were down to 131 meters that were out in three small areas out State Highway 41; and that compared to last week, Kerr County is in good shape and almost done with repairs and service restoration. He also knows people who have been without power for two weeks are frustrated and don’t want to hear that.
Commissioners were pleased and thanked him; but passed on the question from the previous meeting about why caravans of other electric companies’ crews weren’t coming to help here, compared to hurricane responses elsewhere.
Loth said after a hurricane when everything on much flatter ground has been destroyed, utility crews can stand in a bucket truck and look up and down a street and see most of what they need to start fixing, because the houses are gone and they have a line-of-sight view.
In the Hill Country, after this ice storm, they aren’t building new, they are rebuilding piece by piece, he said. Visiting volunteer crews don’t know where they’re going, even with detailed directions (“drive X miles out this paved road, turn on this unpaved ranch road, go X miles, through this locked gate, …”); and would have to be taken by a local employee to the downed poles and wires.
“In this terrain, you can’t see from one site to another; and we don’t want to get anyone burned or killed when someone at one site thinks he should turn on something, when he can’t see the people working at the next site.”
Loth said, three years ago Lower Colorado River Authority discussed adding an electrical substation at Mountain Home, and then decided not to. “I don’t think those people would have been out of power, if they had,” Loth said.
He added he’s brought in crews before specifically to help clear brush from powerline rights-of-way; and has been told CTEC’s are already cleaner than most.
Commissioner Don Harris said, “This ‘slow dance’ is hard to ‘sell’ to citizens; and asked, with Kelly, if this pace is a matter of money.
Loth said they are re-hanging useful wire; and replacing others. “I probably spend $10 million per year at CTEC on upgrading infrastructure. It’s much more complicated and dangerous than most customers understand. But I will talk to our operations and maintenance people about putting ‘future work’ out on customer notifications.”
Harris said, “Two weeks is just too long. Could we have spent more dollars and done it quicker?”
Loth said, “No. We couldn’t start rebuilding until the Sunday after the ice storm started. It’s not a money question.”
He said it was a good thing they numbered all their poles three or four years ago, and crews can look on maps on the iPads in every truck for information on the work to be done and where to send someone next.
He said the “visual” of somebody’s electrical equipment/trucks parked outside local hotels is “perception versus reality” and when the ice storm started on a Thursday and lasted a week, they started work the Sunday after that.
VFD report
Mountain Home Volunteer Fire Chief Brian Alexander said his volunteers did a lot of work last Saturday and Sunday; and their biggest problem in West Kerr were people’s water pumps being blown out.
“We have a water tanker at the station they can access now. They can bring the biggest containers they have,” he said. “We have showers at our station they can use. We’re going to be open from 4 p.m. until dark from now on; and we can still deliver some water,” he said. “But we’re all volunteers and we’re doing this for free. We all have jobs and have to go back to work.”
Alexander said his 14 volunteers logged 800 hours, by his records.
Farmer’s Market
Jeremy Walther gave an update on the Farmer’s Market, saying the ice storm cut power to many vendors, and some are still without it. But the weekly market will re-open this Friday, March 5, 4-6 p.m., returning to the lawn of the A.C. Schreiner mansion on Water Street. And in April, hours will extend to 7 p.m.
County Emergency Coordinator
Dub Thomas said the county EOC opened Feb. 13, and he worked on opening six shelter locations, plus two “back-ups.”
“We had difficulties getting volunteers out, and some food products were frozen up. The shelters closed Feb. 20,” he said. “I had six generators available and farmed them out with fuel where needed. I got a few pallets of water, MRE’s and cleanup kits; and a truck delivered 1,800 gallons of water today (March 1).”
He said the Code Red system didn’t fail; the delivery system did when phone lines failed.
Thomas said Kerr County is now approved for individual assistance from state emergency funds, accessed by residents/business owners going online to a “weather survey” and listing their individual damages.
That website is on the county website, along with a phone number. He said only 230 surveys had been submitted by Feb. 28; and noted agriculture/ranching losses can be reported to Agri-Life.
He said the state and federal government will be more helpful when all damage is reported, including utilities, cleanup, brush, roads and bridges.
The court left their “Local State of Disaster due to Severe Winter Weather” stand as approved.
COVID-10 vaccine
Kelly and commissioners agreed Kerr County is “clearly still on the short end of the stick” about getting COVID vaccines to give the shots to citizens. They said, “There are still a lot of vaccinations that need to be administered. What do we have to do to make that happen?”
County Emergency Coordinator Dub Thomas said one step should be executing Addendum H of the existing Emergency Plan and possibly establishing a county “Health Unit.”
Kelly said he’d be attending a regular “stakeholders’ meeting” this Thursday and ask those questions of the gathered emergency responders; and told commissioners that group already discusses this question every time they meet.
Veteran Services Office services
Kelly said Kerr County VSO Marty Mistretta was called to military reserve duty, and while she’s gone, part-time VSO Jenna Sanchez is providing services to veterans and their families as requested.
Gary Noller from the county’s advisory board for that office spoke for those board members, saying they are available to essentially be receptionists there, to answer the telephone and take messages as needed, so Sanchez can continue to do the more detailed work for “clients.”
He said this offer of help in the courthouse office grew out of the VA getting COVID vaccines to administer to veterans in San Antonio and Kerrville; and now more area veterans want to get their vaccinations at the VA medical centers.
The VA rule is, a veteran cannot get any medical help at their medical centers without being officially “enrolled” as a patient; and now the county office is seeing an “uptick” in enrollment requests. It’s not an instant process and involves each veteran’s records and paperwork, to get official approval.
Noller said all four advisory board members have gotten their COVID vaccinations; and could serve as VSO office “receptionists.”
Commissioners thanked them for their willingness to help, and gave them the “green light” to volunteer.
Noller also got court approval for Sanchez to have an information table at an upcoming event at the Salvation Army Kroc Center, to further “community outreach.”
