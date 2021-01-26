Stebbins earns TAC leadership spot

Kerr County Attorney Heather Stebbins has been honored by being named a scholarship recipient and participant in the Texas Association of Counties’ Leadership 254 program. The program is designed to advance leadership skills of county officials and help them meet the unique challenges of their duties.
The TAC program challenges and transforms participants into leaders who positively affect their counties and the people in them, as well as the state of Texas.
Stebbins will be joined by officials from across the state, who represent every level of county office.
They will attend four training modules consisting of 2 to 3 days each over the span of 14 months, from 2021 to 2022.
First up for Stebbins and the other honorees will be the program themed: “Reflect, Grow and Transform.” Scheduled in February, its curriculum will challenge participants to grow as leaders through skills assessments, discussions, theory building exercises, self-examination and experiential learning.
The Texas Association of Counties, of which Ker County is a member, will pay for Stebbins’ tuition for the program.
The Texas Association of Counties was established in 1969 to provide services to Texas counties and to promote statewide the value of county government. TAC is the representative voice for all 254 counties in the Lone Star State and their county officials.
Through TAC, counties can provide their local perspectives to officials at the state level, as well as to their fellow citizens of Texas.
Stebbins has served as the Kerr County Attorney since 2014. She is married to Michael Stebbins, and both are natives of Kerrville. They have four daughters who attend Kerrville schools.
Stebbins earned her law degree in 2004 from Baylor University. Altogether, Stebbins has served the local government for 16 years. Prior to serving as the county attorney, she was the assistant city attorney for the City of Kerrville.
