Herring announces candidacy for city council

Kerrville businessman Joe Herring, Jr. recently announced his candidacy for the Kerrville City Council.
“I’m running for Kerrville City Council, Place 3, because I feel city government is facing a number of important decisions. I believe my years of experience in local government, plus leading several local non-profit boards of directors, and also owning a small business, make me uniquely qualified to serve our community on the city council,” Herring said. “For several years, city government has been focused on the Kerrville 2050 plan – a comprehensive plan which was developed using widespread citizen input. Many points of the plan have been completed and decisions still need to be made about future action items identified in the plan. I support the Kerrville 2050 plan, and want to see the city continue working toward its implementation.”
Herring addressed the upcoming bond election that, if passed, will fund a proposed Public Safety Facility.
“If the citizens approve the proposed bond issue, which will be on May’s ballot, there will be many decisions to make about the construction of the proposed public safety facility,” Herring said. “I would like to be a part of that process. When I go to the polls in May, I will vote for Proposition A, to approve the bond issue.”
Herring said he will be fiscally responsible and educate himself on every issue before voting.
“If elected, I will work to make sure our tax dollars are spent wisely. I will listen to both sides of an issue, trying to learn more about items that come before the city council. I will do my homework,” Herring said. “Thirty years ago, I served as Kerrville’s mayor. I have experience working in local government. Since that time, I have been active in many local organizations, ranging from the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce to the Symphony of the Hills, working to make our community a better place. I was born in Kerrville, and I love our community.”
