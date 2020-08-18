Schreiner welcomes students at virtual convocation

Schreiner University is offering as much tradition and normalcy as possible to Fall 2020 students, while still implementing safety precautions on campus, with a good example of that adaptation being week’s convocation ceremony.
The formal event was complete with regalia, processional, National Anthem and keynote speaker. However, the ballroom consisted of only a handful of socially-distanced staff and 10 students, and was live-streamed to allow all students to participate.
Dr. Travis Frampton, provost and vice president for academic affairs, served as master of ceremonies and acknowledged challenge while still celebrating tradition.
“Normally, we hold convocation in the Event Center, with the entire first year class on the floor, and with the rest of the campus community surrounding them in the bleachers,” Frampton said. “Because of COVID-19, promoting that kind of social gathering does not yield the successful healthy outcomes we seek to achieve.”
Frampton said social distancing and wearing masks on campus will help maintain a safe environment under the current circumstances.
“On our front gate, we declare we are a community that believes in the transformative power of hope. Enter into our community with it, and you will leave different,” Frampton said. “Hope will ultimately prevail over the coronavirus and COVID-19. We will get through this moment together. We will get through it as ‘One Schreiner’.”
The Reverend Kelsy Penn, interim campus chaplain, offered the invocation, praying for students, faculty and staff “who have made the Schreiner spirit come alive for the past nine decades.”
“As we begin another year, we ask You to bless us all – students, faculty, staff, administration – with curiosity and creativity, health and well-being, hope and imagination, compassion and honor, perseverance and strength,” Penn said. “And most of all, faith... in ourselves, in one another and in You.”
Schreiner University President Dr. Charlie McCormick welcomed both the physical guests and virtual ones, recognizing the meaning of convocation and honoring the freshman class.
“Convocation means ‘gathering’ and ‘the celebration of a new beginning.’ So, we gather to welcome you…the Class of 2024, and the class that will, in their senior year, launch the university towards its second hundred years,” McCormick said. “You will experience a moment similar to this one once more, in four years, when we will be celebrating your graduation, and wishing you good fortune and Godspeed. Today, we welcome you.”
McCormick addressed upperclassmen, saying that the ceremony was also for them, to welcome each back to campus and remind all students of the “Schreiner Promise.”
“You are—as you have been since you arrived on campus—surrounded and supported by the faculty, the staff, and your student peers. Collectively, we look forward to the research you will share with us at the Academic Showcase, to the excellence you will achieve on the court and on the field and in the performance hall, to the new foods you will eat at the cultural showcases in the Commons, and to serving as your guide in internships and as your partner in service projects,” McComick said. “Together, we will live into the promise of our mission statement: we will prepare you for meaningful work and purposeful lives in a changing global society.”
Members of the SU Student Government Association, led by President Matthew Walton, greeted each class.
“As your SGA President, I am thrilled to stand before you and bring forth greetings. Our goal as leaders of the Student Government Association is to serve and promote the best interests of our University. We promote cooperation and partnership among all students, student organizations, and the university faculty, staff, and administration. Most importantly, we stand by the motto – “By the Students, For the Students,” Walton said as he addressed the Class of 2024.
Angel Winkler, Austin Cervantes and Cristina Hinojosa welcomed the upperclassmen with personal greetings.
Dr. Javier Campos, local physician, gave the keynote address, applauding the tenacity of Schreiner University and students for striving to continue learning throughout this unprecedented time.
He spoke of challenges throughout his own life and quoted Dr. Martin Luther King: “We must learn to live together as brothers or we will all perish together as fools.” If you see a need, fill a need.
Campos said while he was a freshman in college, he experienced the 1994 Northridge Earthquake.
“ It was my first earthquake experience and of course I didnʼt know what to expect. In the days after, aftershocks occurred and fear struck minds,” Campos said. “I had an opportunity to get my mind off me and onto others. Through the college’s direction, students were able to help local nursing home residents with clean-up of their living spaces. What an opportunity to be a good neighbor.”
He encouraged students to embrace life, have an “attitude of gratitude,” look ahead, seek truth and have hope.
“I was given some good advice during my educational process. ‘Donʼt let your schooling get in the way of your education’,” Campos said. “Education, in my opinion, is not only found on a school campus but in the experiences of life. Donʼt let your experiences go to waste.”
