The art, history of chiropractic medicine

The technique of spinal adjustment to relieve problems with neck and back pain, plus treating a variety of different forms of joint pain, has been around since almost 3,000 years before the birth of Christ. Writings found in both ancient China and Greece during the 5th Century B.C. prove that the use of the hands of the trained practitioner can relieve many of the symptoms people suffer in today’s world.
“Get knowledge of the spine, for this is the requisite for many diseases,” wrote Hippocrates, considered to be the father of medicine, in ancient Greece. Hippocrates practiced medicine during the Greek Classical Period and lived from 460 to 370 B.C.
Chiropractic medicine became a recognized profession in 1895. The first school of chiropractic medicine was opened in 1897 when D.D Palmer opened the first formal training school, but it took many more years for it to reach the mainstream of the medical community in the United States.
Throughout the decades since Palmer opened his school, chiropractic has become much more prevalent and is often sought after as the first method of treatment for neck and spinal issues, plus joint pain for many patients.
“Local physicians recognize that chiropractic care for their patients is a great option for initial care of musculoskeletal pain as compared to heavily prescribed medications or narcotics in the past,” said local chiropractor Dr. Andrea Wilson.
In addition to neck and back pain, chiropractors also treat pain in the joints of shoulders, knees, wrists and associated symptoms such as headaches, vertigo, sciatica and various other ailments.
“The acceptance of chiropractic medicine has changed drastically during the 22 years that I have been in practice. When I started in 2000, only occasionally did a medical doctor do a referral or recommendation. There was a hesitation that the technique would be ‘rough’ or just a general lack of understanding of what chiropractic doctors could do to help the patient,” Wilson added.
Wilson said that physician referrals are one of the primary means of contracting new patients, and often the patient is co-treated with the primary physician, physical therapist or pain management doctor.
There are many different types of techniques used by chiropractors, Wilson said, including “activator” which includes instrument adjusting, low force, traditional adjusting using the hands, known as “diversified” and a third technique known as the “Thompson technique,” using drop pieces on the table to provide a more comfortable adjustment.
“Patients today, compared to decades ago, are more educated to the options they have for their pain and/or symptoms. They tend to lean more toward conservative treatment first as compared to years ago when it was a last-ditch effort,” Wilson said.
“Chiropractic in the past was seen as a pain relief treatment whereas today, we have many patients looking for management of symptoms or even wellness/preventative care The increase in patient education is contributed to the increased knowledge of physicians regarding alternative care and more conservative disciplines plus the impact of social media and the internet.”
In years past, chiropractors were sometimes touted as “quacks” because they made claims that they could cure hearing loss, ailments and other diseases. Today, they specialize in musculoskeletal conditions with the understanding that an impingement on the nervous system can affect other parts of the body.
“For instance, we often have patients with low back pain that complain of constipation, digestive issues and other associated symptoms who notice these other issues are resolved or improve as their low back pain improves. People with headaches also find relief when they discover the primary cause is neck tension or spinal disfunction,” Wilson added.
To become a chiropractor, you must have a bachelor’s degree and then complete a doctoral program that consists of three trimesters per year for three years at an accredited school. Wilson said the doctoral program has a very tough regimen with many similar classes that general physicians must complete such as neurology, orthopedics, pathology, gross anatomy/physiology, radiology/imaging and with an emphasis on nutrition, biomechanics and chiropractic techniques. Just like other medical professionals, chiropractors must be licensed and are regulated by the state of Texas.
“Being a chiropractor is very rewarding. Being able to care for patients and help alleviate their pain or even manage their conditions to provide for a more active and better quality of life makes my work very satisfying,” Wilson said.
Wilson was born in Germany, where her father was in the U.S Army. She grew up in Copperas Cove (near Fort Hood) where her father was stationed when they returned from Europe. She graduated from Mary Hardin Baylor University in Belton with B.S. in chemistry and biology in 1996. She attended Parker University College of Chiropractic in Dallas and then moved to Kerrville in 1999. She opened her practice the following year.
Dr. Jon Sibert joined with her in the practice in 2014 and their clinic is located at 133 W. Water Street. For more information they can be contacted at (830) 896-2273 or at www.kerrvillechiropractor.com.
