MOWW hosts congressman, honor POW/MIA vets

Congressman Chip Roy was the guest speaker at the Sept. 14 meeting of the Hill Country Chapter - Military Order of the World Wars at the Y.O. Ranch Resort and Conference Center. Congressman Roy spoke primarily about issues affecting veterans and how those issues are being addressed.
He acknowledged the challenges facing the country in the areas of the pandemic, Afghanistan, the political climate, and the economy. However, he tempered his remarks with a note of optimism in how we can deal with such challenges. He stated that in large part that hope lies in educating the nation’s youth on the good things about our country and encouraging them to become leaders. He also emphasized the importance of supporting local and state government before national government.
Sept. 17, 2021 is the third Friday in September and therefore the official POW/MIA Recognition Day in the United States of America. Hill Country Chapter included the traditional POW/MIA ceremony at the beginning of the meeting.
There were three former Vietnam War POW’s present at the meeting, Col. Joe Milligan, USAF (ret), Col. Tom Norris, USAF (ret), and Lt Col Hubert (Bud) Flesher, USAF, (ret). The three former POWs were introduced in conjunction with commemorating the observance of the day.
While at the meeting, Col. Tom Norris, was awarded the Silver Patrick Henry Medallion for Patriotic Achievement, presented by Col. Norm Wells, USAF (ret) commander of the Hill Country Chapter- MOWW. The Silver Patrick Henry Medallion is the highest award that can be conferred by a Chapter Commander in MOWW.
The citation for the award read in part “Colonel Thomas E. Norris, USAF (Retired) distinguished himself by patriotic service during his Air Force career, especially as a fighter pilot during the Vietnam War. He began flying combat missions in Southeast Asia in the F-105 from Korat Royal Thai AFB, Thailand, in May 1967.
“While flying his 47th combat mission on August 12, 1967, Captain Norris was a member of a flight of F-105 Thunderchiefs assigned to attack a vital railroad and highway bridge near the center of Hanoi. This bridge was the most heavily-defended target in the world. Despite intense flak, surface-to-air missiles, and MIG attacks, Captain Norris pressed his attack delivering his bombs, severely damaging the bridge. He was forced to eject after his aircraft was hit by anti-aircraft fire. He was immediately captured and taken as a prisoner of war. After spending 2,041 days in captivity, with many days of torture and beatings, Major Norris was released on March 14, 1973.”
The chapter meeting was also the occasion to induct five new members into the MOWW. Former POW Col. Joe Milligan was inducted as a Perpetual Member of the Order.
The Military Order of the World Wars is a veteran’s service organization founded in 1919 to promote good citizenship, patriotic education, and military and public service. Active duty, retired and former commissioned or warrant officers of the uniformed services of the United States are eligible for membership. More information is available from the chapter commander, Norm Wells, at (830) 895-0788.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.