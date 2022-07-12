State champs

Prior to Kerrville’s first responders opposing each other in the annual Guns and Hoses Bowl fundraiser game, the Hill Country Blues Rugby team squared off in an intersquad scrimmage which spotlighted its recent championship form.
The Blues, boasting former Tivy athletes Fisher Middleton, Ronald Hannemann, Lauren Fahey, and original Blues’ member Chris Chedzoy on their roster, recently won the Super-Social division title at Bloodfest 7s Rugby Tournament held in Austin.
More information about the tournament can be found at www.bloodfest7s.com.
Bloodfest 7s is a rugby sevens tournament hosted by the Austin Huns Rugby Football Club, and serves a wide range of rugby players from co-ed youth, high school, and men.
Bloodfest 7s is hosted in Austin every June.
It was named “We Are Blood,” beause it has been providing and protecting the blood supply of Central Texas since 1951. The Huns hold a blood drive in the month ahead of Bloodfest.
The tournament has been held since 1998, when it began at Zilker Park in downtown Austin with just a handful of teams. According to the website this year’s tournament hosted 75 squads from all around the United States.
Rugby’s 7-players format has seven players on the field for seven-minute halves versus traditional 15 players on the field during a pair of 40-minute halves. It follows Summer Olympics style rugby in which teams can play multiple games per day, according to Chedzoy.
Middleton, Hannemann, Fahey and Chedzoy assisted the Blues as they went 5-0 to snare the championship.
The Blues beat Taco Tucks 34-10, El Nino 1-0, Silverbacks 27-7, McAllen Knights 26-19, and the Fammigos 24-17.
According to the Hill Country Blues Rugby Club Facebook page the team’s unbeaten mark culminated improvement from 0-4 (2019), and 1-3 (2021).
“Bloodfest 7s Tournament is the oldest and largest in Texas. We played some teams that have been around 50 years, so to have so much success so quickly is great,” said Chedzoy, who helped found the team in 2017.
“It (the founding) was by necessity and a love of the sport. I was an exchange student in New Zealand where I was introduced to the sport, but the only options in our area were to drive to San Antonio or Austin.” said Chedzoy.
The Blues practice every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the old soccer fields off Landfill Road in Kerrville.
“No experience is no problem, and we welcome all those interested in our sport. Our super social team has players of all skills, levels and ages from 18 to 59, but there are other teams with players even older. We basically have all ages and sexes on the team,” Chedzoy said.
In fact, Fahey took her rugby talents to Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo. where she was on the roster for this year’s NCAA-D1 national champions.
“Lauren has huge success,” said Chedzoy.
Fahey, a freshman for the Lions, is part of a program that has now won four consecutive women’s rugby national titles.
Lindenwood finished the season 23-0 after beating Life University of Georgia in the final.
