Preparedness, disaster response American Red Cross goals

The “American Red Cross Serving the Texas Hill Country” is dedicated to providing its humanitarian mission to Kerrville and the Texas Hill Country.
They celebrated their100th year as a chartered chapter of the American Red Cross in 2019; and were recognized with the “2019 Non-Profit of the Year” by the Boerne Chamber of Commerce.
The Red Cross Serving the Texas Hill Country serves 18 counties which include Bandera, Blanco, Crockett, Edwards, Gillespie, Kendall, Kimble, Kinney, Llano, Mason, Maverick, Medina, Menard, Real, Sutton, Uvalde, and Val Verde, in addition to Kerr County.
Red Cross services in this area include disaster response and preparedness; smoke alarm installations; food service to emergency workers and other canteen services; preparedness, especially for youth; “Health and Safety;” and services to armed service members.
Their fiscal year runs July 1 through June 30.
Recent volunteer response
Executive Director Jacques Dubose said most recently, the Red Cross responded when a large group of possible victims of Coronavirus came to California and then to Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio.
“Whole families were in that group; and Red Cross Disaster Teams and volunteers in Services to Armed Forces provided services to them, including babies and children, so even the children would have items they needed,” Dubose said.
There was a “clean” drop area, he said, for the Red Cross to deliver the families’ items to. Then the items were taken inside the facilities, in steps, to be given to recipients.
Disaster Response
The most frequent disaster that affects families is a home fire. Seven times a day someone dies from a home fire.
The Red Cross has a goal to reduce the number of fire deaths by 25 percent in five years.
Data shows that the 4 percent of homes without smoke alarms represent 40 percent of the home fires. Smoke alarms can double someone’s chance of survival.
The American Red Cross Home Fire Campaign partners with fire departments, community groups and donors to educate residents and install free smoke alarms.
Red Cross disaster relief efforts focus on providing clients with immediate services to meet their emergent needs. A team of volunteers called the “Disaster Action Team” are on-call 24/7 to ensure that services are delivered quickly and with compassion.
Thanks to the generosity of donors, all Red Cross disaster assistance is provided free of cost.
When a disaster threatens or strikes, the Red Cross offers shelter, food, and health and mental health services to address basic human needs.
Local Red Cross officials provided 59 Disaster Action Team responses serving approximately 179 clients in FY19.
In FY18 they provided 56 DAT responses serving approximately 168 clients.
In the first half of FY20, Red Cross provided 23 DAT responses providing assistance to 68 clients.
Since FY 16, the Red Cross serving the Texas Hill Country’s 18 counties has installed 4,135 smoke alarms making 1,543 homes safer.
Furthermore, the Red Cross also feeds emergency workers, handles inquiries from concerned family members outside the disaster area, and helps those affected by disaster to access other available resources.
In FY18 and ‘19, Kerr County was spared a direct hit from major disasters, they said, but the ARC supported two shelters during Hurricane Harvey for evacuees who arrived in Kerrville.
The Red Cross in the Texas Hill Country provides canteen services when requested by local County Emergency Managers.
This year, they provided canteen services in support of an emergency preparedness drill in Gillespie County, a community event in Kerr County, and a fire at MoRanch.
Dubose said they sent the canteen to fire department responders at the Gillespie County fire.
“We also helped when law enforcement staged full-scene searches, using our Emergency Response Vehicle,” he said.
He said according to their official “Impact Reports,” the Hill Country Chapter has been exceeding the work reported by the big city chapters, especially with installing smoke alarms.
“We have good relations with the area fire departments. We all have a common goal,” Dubose said.
He said the local Red Cross building at 333 Earl Garrett St. also is used by the Kerrville Fire Department as a training site.
Preparedness
The “Pillowcase Project” educates youth about disaster preparedness.
The target population is third- to fifth-graders. The Red Cross partners with local schools, youth groups and after-school programs.
Trained instructors provide an interactive training that provides an overview of potential local natural disasters such as flooding and home fires.
The youth and instructor discuss things that might happen, and how they should react. In the case of a fire, “Get out – stay out – call 911 – have a family meeting location outside the home.”
Children receive a pillowcase with interesting graphics to reinforce the training about what should be in the emergency pillowcase, and fabric markers to make the pillowcase their personal reminder of the training.
Over the last three years, the Red Cross has provided the Pillowcase Project training to 2,264 youth in the Hill Country, and 374 of these students were in Kerr County.
Next year this chapter will roll out their new youth preparedness program, “Prepare with Pedro,” to teach children in grades K–2 how to prepare and respond to disasters.
“Prepare with Pedro” was developed at the suggestion of K–2 teachers for a similar program for younger children.
Health and Safety Services
The American Red Cross continuously strives to respond to the health and safety concerns of local residents at home, in school and in the workplace.
They offer a variety of health and safety education and training programs designed to equip participants with the skills and knowledge needed to help save lives, from first aid and CPR to swimming and lifeguarding to babysitter’s training.
The Red Cross Serving the Texas Hill Country provided “hands only CPR” training to 32 individuals at four events.
Services to the Armed Forces
Using the latest computer and telecommunication technology, the Red Cross allows military members stationed around the world to send and receive messages to and from loved ones back home during emergencies or other important events.
These communications are delivered around the clock, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Both active duty and community-based military rely on these services.
In addition, Red Cross volunteers support the military by working in military and VA hospitals. Red Cross volunteers contributed 1,296 volunteer hours at the local VA Hospital in Kerrville this fiscal year.
“We are also looking for case workers who can work with returning service members, including their travel connections,” Dubose said. “These volunteers won’t have to travel themselves, but if they are good with a smart phone and have some computer savvy, that would be great. This is rewarding for the volunteers, too.”
Support of contributions
Today, and during their long history, the American Red Cross depends on contributions of time, blood, and money from the American public to support their lifesaving services and programs.
To learn more, visit www.redcross.org/hillcountry; or follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @RedCrossCSTR.
For more information, call the Kerrville office at 257-4677; or visit www.redcross.org/local/tx/centralandsouthtexas/locations/hill-country. Prospective volunteers should find the “volunteers” tab to learn about the required background check and pick a specialty. Email Dubose at Jacques.dubose@redcross.org.
About the Red Cross
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. For more information, visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit on Twitter at @RedCross.
