Harris sworn in as council member

Kerrville City Council members participated in a relatively short regular meeting on Tuesday, May 23, highlighted by the swearing in of Jeff Harris to replace Kim Clarkson as its Place 2 councilperson.
Retired District Judge Stephen Ables administered the oath of office, making it official for Harris to take his seat on the dias following a delay caused by a recount of the May 6 Municipal Election vote tally.
Harris defeated challenger Barbara Dewell-Ferguson by three votes (1,812 to 1,809).
After taking his seat, Harris addressed council and the audience in his first official comments, thanking first his wife, Kristy.
“It wasn’t always pleasant and it wasn’t always easy and you didn’t get to see a whole lot of me,” Harris said. “Still, you were there the entire time.”
Harris also thanked Ables and Ferguson, as well as his supporters.
“I would like to thank everyone who supported me throughout this endeavor,” Harris said. “It was a lot of work. I made a lot of new friends. You held my head up high. You kept me motivated when it got tough.”
Harris then focused his attention to all citizens.
“Citizens of Kerrville. Ya’ll are why I am here. Thank you for trusting me to represent you for Kerrville City Council Place 2,” Harris said. “Since Day 1, I’ve committed to running a fair, clean and honest campaign, and tonight I pledge to serve all Kerrville citizens with responsible, thoughtful, educated and financially responsible decision-making. As with everything I do, I promise y’all that I will give 100 percent and serve y’all honorably.”
Harris then turned his attention to Clarkson, thanking her for the time and effort she put forth during her time on council.
“I’ve got really big shoes to fill,” Harris told Clarkson.
Financial report
Finance Director Julie Behrens provided an update to council, saying department heads are meeting regularly to finalize budget planning.
“A little bit of inflation update … April ended at 4.9 (percent), compared to 5.1 (percent) the prior month,” Behrens said.
Behrens pointed out the recent interest rate hike imposed by the federal government, but said she was hopeful that no additional increases will be set.
“Definitely, spending is slowing and interest rates have consumer lending going down,” Behrens said. “Their (FED) goal is a two percent inflation rate and we’re getting there, but I’m not sure how long they intend on taking to get us there. We’ve had 10 rate increases in 14 months. That’s a lot.”
Behrens said sales tax revenue to date is $56,000 ahead of her budget estimate.
“It’s kind of flat, but I went back and looked at 2021 and we are 20 percent over where we were this same point in time in 2021,” Behrens said. “It hard to continue to see those double-digit increases over time.”
Mayor Pro Tem
Place 4 Council member Brenda Hughes was named City of Kerrville Mayor Pro Tem following a 4-1 vote by council.
Hughes, who was elected to her first term in November of 2020, is the longest serving council member currently seated.
Place 1 Council member Roman Garcia voted agains the motion made by Place 3 Council member Joe Herring, Jr., after arguing that he wanted to discuss the issue in executive session.
Garcia was first elected to office in May 2021.
Presentations
Mayor Judy Eychner read a proclamation declaring May 21-27 as “Emergency Medical Services Week” and honored members of the Kerrville Fire Department, who were on hand representing the entire department.
Eychner said EMS workers provide lifesaving care 24 hours per day, seven days per week, providing vital services to the community.
She identified the City of Kerrville’s emergency medical services system to include KFD EMS crews and paramedics, Kerrville Police Department dispatchers, Kerr County First Responders and “other pre-hospital medical care providers.”
After introducing the KFD members to the audience, Eychner said “We couldn’t live without you guys. We appreciate you so very, very much.”
Eychner then introduced local citizens as she proclaimed May as “Williams Syndrome Awareness Month.
Eychner explained Williams Syndrome is a rare, genetic developmental disorder that is present at birth in those diagnosed.
“Williams Syndrome occurs randomly in about 1 in 10,000 births worldwide, with an estimated 20,000-30,000 in the United States,” Eychner said.
Local citizen Laura Walters, 59, identified herself as a victim of Williams Syndrome, saying she has had the disorder since birth and is happily married to her husband Mark.
“Williams Syndrome is very rare. A lot of people don’t understand it, but I try my best to help people understand it,” Walters said.
Walters said depression and anxiety are key symptoms of the disorder.
“But I do very well with it,” Walters said.
Visitors Forum
Former mayor Bill Blackburn spoke in support of two public servants, honoring the service of Kerr County Tax Assessor-Collector Bob Reeves and City Manager E.A. Hoppe, who recently submitted his resignation to take a job in Frisco, Texas.
“Bob Reeves, our county tax assessor-collector. It is not common to brag on Bob Reeves given his role in collecting our taxes, but he is also the overseer of our elections,” Blackburn said. “The city contracts with the county to run the city elections. Bob is an honest, straightforward guy who sees to it that the elections are fair and legal and most important, accurate. Thank you, Bob.”
Blackburn then praised Hoppe, saying he has served the City of Kerrville well.
“I want to commend our city manager, E.A. Hoppe. I was three years mayor when our previous city manager, Mark McDaniel, resigned after the May 2021 city elections. Mark was a superb city manager and now works with cities across Texas as a consultant,” Blackburn said. “When Mark resigned, the obvious choice for our next city manager was our assistant city manager, E.A. Hoppe, and he has served us well. E.A. is a first class professional. He is smart, deeply committed to the work, unflappable, and always ready with a smile and a greeting. I have said to a number of people that E.A. is so honest you could shoot dice with him over the phone.”
Blackburn then addressed the current local political landscape, tying it to the loss of another city leader.
“So, here we are after another city election losing another city manager. Given our current political climate, however, I understand his decision to take this position in Frisco, a dynamic and growing city of over 200,000,” Blackburn said. “E.A., you are going to be sorely missed. As will your family who are truly fine people.”
• Martha Hix came to the microphone to announce the Bluebell Hills community would be hosting the fourth annual Fourth of July Flag Parade, inviting the community and local leaders to attend.
• Citizen Jaclyn Hall inquired as to the next Library Advisory Board meeting, saying it had been delayed and is waiting for the policy review to be submitted to council regarding what she deemed “obscene material.”
After she spoke, Hoppe pointed out the Library Advisory Board meeting would be held the next day and that the agenda had been posted the required 72 hours prior to the meeting date.
Consent agenda
With one vote, council approved the following items under the Consent Agenda:
• Resolution No. 16-2023, approving the use of Tax Increment Funding in an amount not to exceed $40,000 to be used by the City of Kerrville for pedestrian crosswalks and ADA accessibility improvements at the intersection of Clay and Sater Streets;
• Kerrville City Council regular meeting minutes from May 9;
• Kerrville City Council special-called meeting minutes from May 16.
After brief discussion, council also approved the purchase of a pump system to be used at the Birkdale Lift station in the amount of $150,524.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.