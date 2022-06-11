Market Days event ends year on high note

LuAnn Anderson and Jackie Kayne moved to the Hill Country in 1999, and in 2002 approached the county about using the courthouse grounds for an arts and crafts show on one Saturday each month.
Moving from Dallas, where Anderson was the Director of the Street Department for the City of Dallas and Kayne was the Manager of the Parks and Recreation Department, the two saw an opportunity to organize an event where local artists, artisans and others could sell their homemade and handmade items to the public.
“All of this began because Buster Baldwin (the late Precinct 1 Commissioner) took us seriously and put it on the commissioners’ meeting agenda,” Kayne said, “and everyone liked the idea so two weeks later we had our first market with 13 vendors on the courthouse grounds.”
Now the combined arts and crafts event and swap meet draws up to 125 vendors and has had up to 140 vendors on a single Saturday in years past. Up to 250 different vendors participate during the full year. Hundreds of people from Kerr County and surrounding counties come to shop the different vendors each time.
In 2014, after the renovation of the Hill County Youth Event Center was completed, Anderson and Kayne once again appeared before commissioners’ court to request permission to move the event from the courthouse grounds to the youth event complex.
“No more problems with winds blowing the canopies down and rain causing us to cancel markets,” Kayne said, “and we had room to expand and have more parking available.”
Brenda Hughes joined the program after having quarterly garage sales for two years on her one-acre property on Memorial Blvd. Her husband, Buzzie, had participated in the market on the courthouse square since 2005 with his BBQ trailer.
“We could not have started the swap meet without Brenda,” Anderson said, “and she’s the youngest one of us all.”
Hughes said when Kayne and Anderson decided to move the market days event to the HCYEC they asked her to combine the garage sale and the market days.
“I said ‘yes’ let’s do it!”
Anderson and Hughes now organize the swap meet (garage sale) vendors and Kayne organizes the arts and craft market vendors. Debbie Gilder is the operations supervisor for both groups.
“This is an all-volunteer, woman-owned and operated event” Anderson said. “We plan to continue to have these events as long as we can.”
Anderson and Kayne also are known for organizing the Kerrville Festival of the Arts that was produced in downtown Kerrville for seven years.
“After COVID hit and we could not have that event we retired,” Kayne said, “and we found nobody to take it over. We didn’t have any staff…everybody who helped was a volunteer. We really miss it.”
Hill Country Market Days and Swap Meet will return Labor Day weekend (Sept. 3) with additional shows in 2022 scheduled for Oct. 8, Nov. 5 and Dec. 3.
The event runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day and is free admission. For more information to rent a booth go to KerrMarketDays.org or email KerrMarket@aol.com.
