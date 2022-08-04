Elder fraud is an increasing danger in American society and seniors need to know how to recognize potential fraud and know what to do if they become a victim. Dietert Center hosted Texas Department of Public Safety Capt. Jason Spillman in a seminar on elder fraud on July 29. More than 20 local seniors participated in the seminar.
Texas is ranked No. 3 in the nation for the number of victims related to elderly fraud. California ranks No. 1 and Florida is No. 2. All three states have significant elderly retired populations.
Spillman shared information regarding scams targeting seniors, a billion-dollar business that impacts people nationwide on a daily basis. He also provided useful prevention measures against becoming a victim of fraud.
“The average loss reported nationally per victim is $9,000,” Spillman said. “In Texas elderly fraud is a second-degree felony with the potential of up to 20 years in prison.”
Spillman said there are many ways that a senior can be defrauded, including emails, regular mail, online profiles, unsolicited phone calls or text, or face-to-face interactions. Persons committing elderly fraud are of all ages, nationalities, genders and races.
“It’s up to ourselves to prevent fraudulent activity,” he said, “because many persons committing fraud are part of criminal groups, often international scams.”
Spillman explained the most common fraud schemes that the elderly fall victim to, what to remember in order to help law enforcement catch the fraudster and ways the elderly can protect themselves.
The grandparent fraud scheme is a common used method to get money from the elderly.
“Most of us would do anything for our kids or grandkids,” Spillman said, “and unfortunately the crooks know that. People can get on the internet and find out who your kids or grandkids are.”
“Take your time. Call loved ones to be sure and do not send money. Report it to law enforcement.”
Spillman also warned about saying “hello” and “yes” to a caller you do not recognize. If the call comes from a number you don’t recognize, don’t answer it. If it’s important, they will leave a voice mail.
He also said when you receive a call and hear a beep when you answer, the fraudster is recording your voice and then they can manipulate it and use your own voice to facilitate a scam.
Be careful about calls from possible fraudulent government agencies asking for the last four numbers of your social security, or the last four numbers of a bank account. Instead, ask them to tell you what the four numbers are that they have and you’ll verify, if they can’t, it’s fraud.
“Nobody from any legitimate government agency is ever going to call and threaten to arrest you or require you to send money to avoid arrest,” Spillman said.
The most common home repair scam is to charge you in advance for home repair services that they never provide. Most always they are unsolicited. If they claim to be sent by an insurance company, ask for identification. Sometimes an adjuster will come to the door after a storm, so look for logo on the person or vehicle. Call the insurance company, if needed, to be sure the person is legitimate.
Spillman suggests getting as much information as possible about the person, and if possible, get a license number of the vehicle which can help law enforcement in their investigation.
For the family/caregiver scam Stillman said sometimes the scammer just wants money, but it can also involve changing a will. Be aware you can also be defrauded of medications and items from your home.
“There are relatives and caregivers out there who don’t have the best intentions.”
Spillman stressed the need for the victim to provide as much detailed information as possible to law enforcement because the most difficult part of the investigation is identifying the fraudster. Many times it is committed by someone outside the United States, so recovery of any assets almost impossible.
Law enforcement information
The following information was provided by Stillman from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Attorney General’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Most common fraud schemes
• Romance Scam-Criminals portray themselves as potential romantic partners on social media or dating websites to capitalize on their elderly victims’ desire to find companions;
• Tech Support Scam-Criminals pose as support representatives for tech companies and offer to fix non-existent or fabricated computer issues. The scammers then gain remote access to victims’ devices and attempt to obtain sensitive information;
• Grandparent Scam-Criminals pose as a relative, usually a child or grandchild, claiming to be in immediate danger and/or financial need. This is usually a scare tactic;
• Government Impersonation Scam-Criminals pose as a government employee and threaten to arrest or prosecute victims unless they agree to provide funds or other payments;
• Sweepstakes-Charity/Lottery Scam-Criminals claim to work for legitimate charitable organizations to gain victims’ trust. Or they claim their targets have won a lottery (often foreign) or sweepstakes, which they can collect for a fee;
• Home Repair Scam-Criminals appear in person and charge homeowners in advance for home improvement services they never provide, almost always unsolicited;
• TV/Radio Scam-Criminals target potential victims using illegitimate advertisements about legitimate services, such as reverse mortgages, credit repair or other financial services;
• Family/Caregiver Scam-Relatives, acquaintances and/or caregivers of the elderly victims take advantage of them in an attempt to get their money.
Remember these tips
No legitimate governmental agency, business, corporation or organization would make unsolicited contact with you and request personal or financial information.
No lottery, grant, prize, give-away or sweepstakes would ever require you to pay money up front to gain/claim a prize.
Persons attempting to defraud you may portray themselves as overly nice or provide you with unrealistic situations that seem favorable. Or, they may threaten you or your family with harm or arrest if you don’t do something that they are trying to get you to do.
Protecting yourself
Prevention is the key defense against fraudulent activities.
Never provide credit card or other personal information over the phone, through the mail, or over the internet unless you have initiated the contact and/or you are sure you know who you are dealing with. Personal information includes: your social security number, driver license number or account number(s), date of birth, place of birth, home address, mother’s maiden name or passwords.
Never provide money, jewelry, gift cards, checks, or wire information to unverified people or businesses.
Recognize scam attempts as soon as possible and end all communication with the scammer. Immediately contact and notify a family member and/or caregiver of the encounter.
Attempt to search online for the contact information (name, email, phone number, addresses) of the service being offered. Often times there has already been posted information online about individuals and businesses trying to run a scam.
Take your time. Scammers want to create a sense of urgency to produce fear and to lure/force you into immediate action. Immediately call the local police/sheriff’s office if you feel there is a danger to yourself or a loved one.
Be careful what you download. Do not open an email attachment from someone you don’t know, and be wary of email attachments forwarded to you, especially emails and attachments that you did not request.
Do not click on websites or pop-ups that you are not familiar with.
Always keep the most up-to-date security feature possible in electronic devices (computers, laptops, cell phones…etc.)
Hang up the phone/close the internet link/shut the door and report the encounter to a family member, caregiver and/or local law enforcement.
Always monitor your finances and banking information.
