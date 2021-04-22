Dwyer shines at Chicken Express All-Star game

FREDERICKSBURG – Tivy’s Caleb Hebert-Dwyer was one of the high-point players for the Boys’ Red team during the latest installment of the Chicken Express Hill Country All-Stars Basketball Game played over the weekend at Fredericksburg High School Saturday afternoon.
Dwyer scored 16 points, including nine from three-point range, for his team in a 112-111 loss to the Boys’ Yellow team. Hebert-Dwyer was third-high point for the Boys’ Red group.
Lady Antlers Cassidy Harmon and Ashlynn Way were selected to represent Tivy in the girls’ game but due to previous commitments they were unable to participate for the Girls’ Red bunch, which lost to the Girls’ Yellow team 64-56.
The goal of the Chicken Express All-Star game is to raise money to provide scholarships to graduating senior athletes. Chicken Express has awarded more than $19,000 in scholarships since 2016. A $500 scholarship is awarded to each team’s MVP and two 3-point contest winners.
Terry Hamilton, owner of the local Chicken Express restaurant, is the founder and organizer for the event.
