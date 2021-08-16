KEDC ‘Business Incubator’ mentors entrepreneurs

The newly established “Kerr-EDGE Entrepreneurial Center” at the Kerr Economic Development Corporation in Kerrville provides both the structure and support of a virtual team of like-minded individuals who support and guide those new in business.
Each contributes their varied skill sets to enhance the productivity of each member, and, thus, the team as a whole, according to Theresa Metcalf, deputy director of the KEDC.
She organized the first session of classes in the “Leadership Mastermind Series” last May and June.
The featured leader was Katie Milton Jordan, who has owned and operated five small businesses so far. She’s currently a “producer” at a boutique business brokerage, where she ensures women entrepreneurs in commanding a complete package of what it is they actually want to accomplish.
Jordan led five weekly sessions between May 18 and June 15 that covered connection and welcome; support needed as a modern business leader; recognizing leadership blind-spots; eliminating confusion and feeling overwhelmed so as to take confident action; and becoming a peer coaching mastermind.
“There is a website for KerrEDGE now,” Metcalf said, “but there wasn’t when we announced the first class series last April. And we held the first class series ‘virtually’ by Zoom because of COVID and budget concerns. Most business owners are familiar with Zoom now; and it’s easier for them.”
Metcalf said after the first classes launched, she had conversations with Schreiner University officials who have now offered her use of a classroom on campus starting in the fall.
The next KerrEDGE “Leadership Mastermind” class series will be held beginning Nov. 10; and registration will begin in mid-September.
“This is open to the public, and will include a lot of information on general entrepreneurship,” Metcalf said.
She said there are no requirements for the “students” who want to join these classes.
“Anyone who wants to engage with legacy mentors can participate,” she said. “Farther into the series of classes, if a particular sector of business in the community becomes noticeable, there will be more classes on that. So far we are asking the community, ‘what do you need and want?’” Metcalf said.
One change she has planned is to schedule the class material in the fall for one and one-half hours each in three sessions. Jordan will again be the business coach.
There is a membership fee of $150, Metcalf said, good for one year; and participation by each member is unlimited during their year of membership.
“People can sign up for as many classes in that year as they want.”
She said in 2022 they hope for a physical space that can grow into an “Entrepreneurship Center” with what she called “maker space.”
But at first, it’s been cost-effective to be virtual.
She said overall, the KEDC under the leadership of Gil Salinas, executive director, has been focusing successfully on two major business areas for Kerr County, craft agriculture and aviation/aerospace.
Metcalf said with the first field, they have opportunities to work with those already interested in outdoor Downtown Farmers’ Market; and with the second field, opportunities to work with two businesses in supply and production areas that mesh with Gulf Avionics and with Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing.
“We’ve had lots of contact with younger people who already are involved in problem-solving and are adaptable. We want to create a skilled workforce through those contacts.”
She said there are “skilled development funds” available through the Texas Workforce Commission; and Alamo Colleges here gets funding to train for Killdeer and the All-Plastics plant.
“Most businesses developed virtual components, especially during COVID. And people realized the world is quite a bit smaller than they thought,” she said. “There’s a lot to be said for having conversations with another entrepreneur about challenges and how they can overcome them.
“We have people in the community who have experience in business and are willing to have conversations with anybody, for leadership in the journey for those new in business.”
First class series
Metcalf said in the first class series, students included two people from City of Kerrville staff, one from Kerrville Public Utility Board, one each from digital and print media, one couple looking to start a new business and one real estate developer.
Angelica Ramos, owner of Funky to Fresh, a house call dog grooming service, offered this comment on those first classes.
“This series is such a blessing, so much more than I expected, and we’re only two classes in! It’s making me dig deep into myself to not only be a successful business owner but a better human. I was very intimidated at first, but everyone in this class brings great knowledge in a way I can understand. The breakdown of what it’s gong to take to get to where I want to be is going to be an exciting journey. Thank you!”
Jacob Pruneda, an engraving specialist at TNS Engraving, said “I really enjoy the breakout sessions, where we can get a glimpse into the minds of each other and how different we tend to look at similar things. The process of each individual varies, which really interests me.”
Metcalf said the 2050 Plan for the City of Kerrville includes information from “retail gap studies” or “leakage” of business to outside the city; and asks questions about “what does the community want more of?”
“Companies pay attention to those studies. They don’t lie,” she said.
Area residents who are interested in the next class series can visit the website at www.KerrEDGE.org; or call Metcalf at the KEDC office at 896-1157.
The KEDC office is located in Suite 100 in the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce Building at 1700 Sidney Baker, Kerrville.
The invitation on Metcalf’s brochures for these new class series is, “Business owners, you don’t need to do this on your own;” and “For many start-up companies, one of the greatest obstacles is just that – how to ‘start up’.”
