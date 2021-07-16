Tickets still available for Dale Watson concert

“I’m one of Dale’s biggest fans” – Willie Nelson. Dubbed "the silver pompadoured, baritone beltin', Lone Star beer drinkin', honky-tonk hellraiser" by the Austin Chronicle, Dale Watson & his Lone Stars will light up the Arcadia Live dance floor on Friday, July 16. A keeper of the true country music flame, the Austin-based honky-tonker carries on in the tradition of Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, and Willie Nelson with his “Ameripolitan” brand of American roots music.
His latest album, “Call Me Insane,” was produced by veteran Lloyd Maines (Robert Earl Keen, Jerry Jeff Walker, etc.) Watson says, “Having Lloyd produce your record is like letting your mom in your kitchen. You know you’re gonna like what comes out and it's amazing how such basic ingredients can be made even better. He is an artist’s artist.”
The admiration is mutual - "Dale is one of a very short list of today's artists who still keeps it real country. I'm honored that he asked me to produce his new record. I think he knew that I would maintain the integrity of his passion for the music.”
The Alabama-born, Texas-raised Watson may be the hardest-working entertainer today and is rapidly approaching legendary status. A veteran touring artist and consummate entertainer, pre-COVID he was on the road more than 300 days a year. He has sat in with Jimmy Kimmel’s house band and made appearances on The Late Show with David Letter-man, Austin City Limits, and PBS’ The Sun Sessions.
He has also put his money where his heart is by taking over ownership of two struggling Texas honky-tonks, the Little Longhorn Saloon in Austin (home of Chicken $#! + Bingo) and The Big T Roadhouse in St. Hedwigs (outside San Antonio). Dale has flown the flag for classic honky-tonk for more than two decades. He is a country music maverick, a true outlaw who stands alongside Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, and George Strait. This is a show you do not want to miss.
Beyond live music, the Arcadia has a variety of entertainment planned for the week. July 15, Arcadia Live will host their monthly trivia night, T4: Third Thirsty Thursday Trivia. July’s theme is “Jeopardy Style: A variety of questions served up Jeopardy style.” Entry is free, snacks are allowed, and the bar will be open. All you need to do is assemble a team of up to six people, come up with a fun name, and reserve a space for your team online or via phone.
The fun continues on Saturday, July17 with the second show in the Arcadia’s Summer Comedy Series featuring comedy acts Greg Morton and Ray Barnett. Morton, a semi-finalist on season 14 of America’s Got Talent, has some major comedic chops with Howie Mandel calling him a “One-man variety show!” and noting, “I can’t believe there isn’t a banner with your name on it in Vegas.” Opening act Barnett’s boyish charm and natural charisma with the audience, as well as his clean, yet twisted comedy routine make Ray an ideal choice to kick off a night of hilarity.
Arcadia Live is a non-profit theatre venue that aims to promote vibrant and diverse entertainment while preserving the history and life of Downtown Kerrville.
Tickets for this event are on sale at thearcadialive.org.
