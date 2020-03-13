Archbishop issues decree regarding changes impacting Catholic parishes, schools in response to COVID-19

As the nation prepared to cope with unprecedented cancellations and closures of activities and events, Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller, MSpS, of the Catholic Archdiocese of San Antonio issued a decree suspending mass services, ministries and church gatherings until further notice.
“I am with you on your Lenten journey. At this time we are confronted once more with the fragility of our lives, and again reminded of our common humanity; that we are all one family under God. We want to face this crisis together. It is so important to be anchoring in our faith; to have God at the center of daily lives,” Garcia-Siller said in a formal statement. “While COVID-19 is unlikely to be serious for most people, we have an obligation to care for the young, the aged, and those with underlying health issues. An effective way we can care for their health and safety is minimizing large group gatherings for the time being.”
In the decree issued Friday afternoon, the archbishop said the following steps will be taken across the archdiocese, to include Notre Dame Catholic Church, as well as those parishes in neighboring counties:
1) The Sunday Mass obligation is hereby dispensed for all Catholics effective immediately. Public Masses in parishes and other chapels shall be suspended starting this weekend of March 14-15, except for small groups at the discretion of the pastor, such as daily Mass. Presiding at wedding liturgies and quinceaneras is at the discretion of the pastor. We must bury the dead, and funeral services will still take place, with awareness of congregation size. Whenever possible churches will be kept open during the daytime for private prayer and Eucharistic Adoration.
2) All non-essential gatherings at parishes for the rest of March are cancelled or postponed, pending further notice. This includes but is not limited to previously-scheduled Confirmation ceremonies, and religious education classes. Communication on Catholic schools will follow.
3) We are advising against home visits at this time, but in situations of serious pastoral necessity these decisions need to be made on a case-by-case basis at the discretion of the pastor, responding to the best of their abilities to these requests. We must follow hospital and nursing home guidelines access as well.
4) I encourage viewing and participation in the daily and Sunday Masses via CTSA, other television outlets or through archdiocesan electronic media. Other devotions, such as perhaps praying the daily rosary or Divine Mercy Chaplet, are most appropriate during this time.
5) I will make a determination in consultation with archdiocesan leadership, health officials, and civil authorities regarding extending any of the above by March 31.
“This Decree is effective immediately and remains in effect until revoked,” Garcia-Siller said.
