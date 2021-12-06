Spike Shack, Tivy Treasures teach real-life skills to students

The 'Tivy Treasures' shop, above left, run by teacher Becky Goodwyn, back, and FLU students including senior Alyssa Simonea, and sophomore Cecret Flores, offers Tivy-branded merchandise for sale to students, staff and visitors. At right, HPMS student Sasha Ramos, 15, front, is one of the Spike Shack “employees” from the special education unit at Hal Peterson Middle School.