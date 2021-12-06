Spike Shack, Tivy Treasures teach real-life skills to students

Special Education teachers at Hal Peterson Middle School and Tivy High School are increasing skills in their students using “storefronts” inside their schools.
Spike Shack,
Hal Peterson Middle School
Renee White and Stephanie Marquart, teachers for Life Skills classes for special education students at Hal Peterson Middle School, are the “de facto” managers of the famous “Spike Shack” at HPMS, catering to the coffee and tea tastes of staff and students alike.
And now they are operating out a brand new “storefront” in the main hallway of the new HPMS building.
White said the whole concept began as an idea on paper; when she applied for a grant at least five years ago from the Kerrville Public School Foundation to fund a “coffee cart.”
She saw it as an opportunity to teach the students about social interaction, math skills and following instructions, while providing a pleasant break for teachers and staff during school days.
The concept continued to include the occasional coffee cart, but at the old school it also expanded to include an empty classroom-turned-coffee bar with packets of flavored coffees and teas for sale at the counter, in addition to the “traveling” option.
Now operating out of their new home on the new HPMS campus on Loop 534, White said, “The kids brought it to the front of the school. The idea was good, and it grew to its present operation. It has come to the front of the building. The kids are recognized. The students love the hot chocolate and some of the coffee and Peppermint Hot Chocolate. And the staff and students are pretty honest about how they feel when they try something new. One told me after trying something new, ‘I won’t be getting that one anymore.’ One regular student came to me one day to ask, ‘How can I work here?’”
The teachers supervise the students, 13 currently including this year one that is deaf and has an interpreter. Their new classroom is divideable into two rooms, and has an attached kitchen equipped with two double sinks, stove, refrigerator, clothes washer and dryer, microwave and other appliances.
The menu has increased to many tasty choices. Their flyer is titled “Homemade Coffee Creamers and Dry Mixes – Homemade with Love.”
That list presently includes the following creamers: French Vanilla, Almond Cinnamon, Vanilla Caramel, Coconut, Samoa, Peppermint Patty, Cinnamon Vanilla and Pumpkin Spice.
Dry Mixes include French Vanilla Hot Chocolate, Mexican Hot Chocolate, Peppermint Hot Chocolate, Chai Tea, Sweet Peach Tea, Fireside Coffee and French Vanilla Coffee.
Some of White’s students “prep” the food and supplies, including labeling and sealing the bags of “product.” All learn grooming, communication and cleanliness. They’re expected to work in aprons and with their hands washed.
“On a typical day, we decide as a group what to sell that day. We check the ingredients, and decide if we need to make a grocery list. If we have everything here, it usually takes two people to measure and prepare that day’s products,” White said. “Other people wash dishes, and put things away. And the bags of product have to be sealed and labeled.”
They also write their menu on a chalkboard.
White said when they have a new product - like they did last week – and were introducing Fireside Coffee, they have a taste test and the kids and others test the new flavor.
Working together, she said, the students learn to shop and place orders.
Some cups are decorated with the phrase, “Coffee is always a good idea;” and one brand is called “Coffee over Cardio.”
“We bought a bag sealer for the packets. And a local bank donated a change counting machine for the kids to use.
“The Spike Shack is a means by which kids learn something,” White said. “We order things seven days a week. The Spike Shack is open to students on Wednesdays 7 a.m. until we sell out. One day that happened in 6 minutes!”
She said after the upcoming Christmas holidays, the Spike Shack will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 a.m. until they sell out. Each serving of coffee, tea or hot chocolate costs $2. The mixes and creamers are $5; and the 8-ounce bags of coffee cost $10. And they have new coffee cups for sale for $5 each.
White said the students start each work morning with $20 in change. When they close each work morning, the students count the money again to figure their “profit.” And they all look at their “grocery bills,” usually once a month.
She said they do the overall calculations every Wednesday; and students help count the money and learn to make change.
“If we make a profit margin, it’s usually used to get something special for the teachers.”
She gave the example of the HPMS principal holding an instructors’ meeting and requesting the special service of a coffee bar for the attendees. They’ve also taken the cart out for a “door dash” in the building.
She said of the current 13 students, about half are ready to work; and the others can clean up or wash and dry their “dress white shirts.”
“Some of my former students are now working with the new ‘Tivy Treasures’ store at THS,” White said.
She said as a group they are ready (after COVID) to go out again and share their tasty drinks with the community, as they used to do at City Hall and some banks, for employees and customers.
White can be contacted at (830) 257-2204, ext. 3041, at school; and by email at renee.white@kerrvilleisd.net.
‘Tivy Treasures’
Becky Goodwyn, Life Skills teacher at THS, said the idea for a small storefront / teaching opportunity at THS came from HPMS’ Spike Shack. It’s new this school year.
“This is a combined effort among Special Education, and the administration. The kids built the shelves and racks in the school shop. We bought a Cricut maker, and a heat press to make the decal t-shirts.”
And now a space in front of the THS library, fronting on the hallway at the cafeteria, is home to the new Tivy Treasures “gift shop” inside the school.
This fall season leading up to major holidays, the student storekeepers, aided by Goodwyn, are offering Tivy-themed Christmas ornaments and wreaths, earring sets, decals, keychains and key fobs, and personalized sport signs.
The shop is open for student and staff purchases all three lunch periods 10:55 a.m.-12:35 p.m. on school days.
Goodwyn has 28 students in two classes.
They help people shop, and are learning to use a laptop that allows sales using “Square” as well as taking cash and making change; and taking checks.
Large wreaths are $50 and smaller ones, $30. T-shirts, short or long-sleeved with color logos, range from $15 to $20. Christmas ornaments and decals are $5; keychains are $2-$3, and water bottles with THS decals are $10.
Besides the Cricut machine, Goodwyn said they bought supplies such as transfer sheets, a heat press, sanding equipment and tool kits, and kits for vinyl shelving and racks which they assembled.
“We started talking about this the end of last school year with the Special Education admin office,” Goodwyn said. “Some of my kids worked in Renee White’s Spike Shack. My kids are allowed to be creative and do hands-on work. Some of them go to an art class in THS, but not all. They all helped put together the shelves and racks; and we’ll create another work schedule after Christmas to have the kids rotate through the shop.”
This is making a change for the students in general math, from what they learn in class to being a real life skill, Goodwyn said.
Both vocational programs also had official Kerrville ISD “Grand Openings” earlier in November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.