Cailloux City Center plans for busy spring

Focusing on positive signals, the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts is looking forward to a return to presenting a wide variety of events for Kerrville and the Hill Country this Spring.
"We're putting together a very full calendar, including events that have been postponed during the COVID crisis as well as brand new offerings," said City Center Executive Director Jeffrey Brown. "We think everyone will find something exciting to look forward to as we find our way back toward 'normal'."
The re-opening schedule begins in April with the Playhouse 2000 production of "Silent Sky," the true-to-life story of Henrietta Leavitt, one of the first women to make a name in the field of astronomy, whose work made it possible for mankind to find its true place in the universe.
"Silent Sky" will be presented in the VK Garage Theater from April 9 through April 25.
The Symphony of the Hills returns to the Cailloux Theater on April 29 with "The Majesty of Brahms," featuring the SOH's first-ever programming of a Symphony by this master. The first movement of Brahms' 4th Symphony in E Minor will be presented along with a variety of classical "hits" plus the World Premiere of "River of Stars" by Ethan Wickman, presented in celebration of the group’s 20th Anniversary Season.
May begins with a special appearance by "Texas Flood," a rising, Dallas-based Blues band that celebrates the sound of Stevie Ray Vaughan. The band pays tribute to the legends as well as the future of the blues through their own music and style. With an "in-your-face" show and raw energy, they take the listener on a journey through the blues.
"Texas Flood" is scheduled for Saturday, May 1 with a special show time of 8:30 p.m.
The next week sees a pair of special events, with the re-scheduled appearance by The New Buddy Holly Band on Saturday, May 8 at 7:30 p.m., and an all-acoustic show bytCountry writing legend Terry McBride on Sunday, May 9 at 3 p.m.
The New Buddy Holly Band is among the most popular acts in the Hill Country, well known for their fun re-creations of the original hits of the Rock-n-Roll era. They'll present a brand new show, dubbed "Ten Years Together" with all of their usual energy and good-time feel, featuring special guest artist Ruben Exum.
Terry McBride, after leaving his band "McBride and The Ride," made Country music history writing hits for greats like Reba McEntire and Brooks and Dunn, including "If You See Him/If You See Her" and "Play Something Country," earning a round dozen BMI writing awards along the way.
McBride has just launched a brand-new solo album, "Rebels and Angels." His show in Kerrville will feature songs from that effort as well as past hits and stories about working with some of the giants of the industry.
May will wrap up with the long-awaited appearance in Kerrville of Texas Swing legends "Bob Wills' Texas Playboys" under the direction of Jason Roberts, two time Grammy winner and veteran of 18 years with "Asleep at The Wheel."
With the sound that only Bob Wills could bring to the stage, the Texas Playboys will continue a tradition that goes back to 1933, and still has the power to thrill audiences of all ages.
"Bob Wills' Texas Playboys" will take the Cailloux Stage on Sunday, May 23 at 3 p.m.
The Cailloux City Center is located at 910 Main St. in downtown Kerrville, and features two performing spaces - the Cailloux Theater and the "Black Box" VK Garage Theater.
Tickets for all City Center events can be purchased online at www.CaillouxPerformingArts.com; at the Cailloux Theater Box Office, in person from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, or 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays; or by phone at any time by leaving a detailed message at 896-9393.
