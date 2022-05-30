School issues highlighted at RWKC meeting

Attendees at the monthly meeting of the Kerr County Republican Women on Friday learned some of the challenges school districts in Texas have faced in the two-plus years of the COVID-19 epidemic.
Dr. Mary Bone, a trustee on the school board in Round Rock north of Austin, and Ingram Superintendent Dr. Robert Templeton shared some of their thoughts and concerns about the current education environment during a panel discussion at the KCRW luncheon.
Bone represents a school district with 49,000 students in Williamson County. She is one of two board members who ran on a platform of being Christian conservatives.
“We thought we were going to take over,” Bone said, “but we soon learned we had to become politically savvy. We have even had to hire our own lawyer.”
She said school board members are on the front line when controversy arises in a school district, and that everybody who runs for school board in Round Rock has an agenda, a way of thinking and has their own input for the superintendent to manage the board.
“Everybody has to have a direction,” she said, “but it has to be good for the kids. Politics should not be in it.”
Templeton said Ingram has not experienced the kinds of issues that Round Rock has faced and the district’s biggest challenge has been the students who fell behind because of COVID-19 and virtual learning.
“Kids are behind academically, but kids are resilient,” Templeton said. “If we make them work hard they will achieve.”
Templeton and Ingram ISD refocused their academic program to a more pre-college curriculum this year and have seen students really achieve at a higher level while earning college credits as a part of the regular school program.
Bone also expressed concern about the mental health issues of students that developed during the pandemic and said schools will have to adjust to the need to catch students up academically in the future.
‘”We will need a shift all the way up to the university level,” Bone said.
The two discussed whether the standards for academic achievement are too low in Texas, but Bone said she believed standards are not too low.
“The problem is the gaps are too big,” she said. “Students that are not meeting the standards are now falling way below in the system.”
Templeton said Ingram has about 1,200 students and graduated a smaller than usual class of only 69 students this year.
“We have been very concerned about kids who were neglected and abused during the COVID-19 school shutdown,” Templeton said, “so as soon as we could we encouraged the return to in-person learning. Students were not allowed to do virtual learning as soon as they could come back.”
The issue of parent involvement in schools has become both a statewide and nationwide issue. Mask mandates, critical race theory and making sure books in school libraries are appropriate are some of the major issues school boards and districts have faced.
Bone shared the story of two Round Rock parents who appeared at a school board meeting last September in opposition to the district extending the mask mandate. She and the other conservative board member were shocked when the two fathers were arrested by sheriff’s deputies on a warrant accusing them of “hindering the proceedings of the board” when they spoke out against the mask extension plus two other important issues facing the district.
“It backfired on the district,” Bone said, “and it received national attention. We are truly fighting for the students.”
Last week the two men filed a civil suit against the school district, superintendent and the five other school board members who supported their arrest.
Bone and Templeton agreed that the current shift in education is toward encouraging students into vocational education and a path into trade schools or junior colleges where they can learn skills they can use in the workforce today.
Templeton shared the story of a friend who has a degree from Harvard University in English literature, who is now the manager of the shoe department at a Dillard’s department store.
“Not every degree leads to a job in that field,” Templeton said. “We need plumbers, electricians and we really need more police. We need to get back to the (educational) background that America’s all about.”
Templeton said five years ago a group of West Kerr County citizens were sitting around a table at the Hunt Store discussing the educational needs of the youth of the community.
“We were looking for ways to end generational poverty,” he said. “The result of that conversation was the refocusing of curriculum at Ingram Tom Moore High School. Last week we graduated our first group of students with an associate degree earned while in high school, a week before they actually graduate from high school.”
Templeton said the students who achieved the associate degrees saved their parents up to $50,000 in college tuition. Teachers at Tom Moore who stepped up to work with the students gaining the two-year degree received a “significant bonus,” he said. A total of 23 teachers participated and collectively will receive additional compensation.
Bone pointed out the stark contrast to Ingram schools that Round Rock is experiencing.
“The movement started in Houston and Dallas school districts is moving into other districts around the state like Round Rock,” she warned, “and whatever comes to Round Rock will come to the small districts too.”
The impact of the border issues was also discussed. The influx of migrant students into schools in Texas and around the nation has put an additional strain on education at all levels.
“Round Rock has a large international population already,” Bone said. “But now we are seeing lots of new students who speak so many different languages. Sometimes it’s hard to find teachers who can speak the child’s native language.”
She also said the school district faces problems with determining relationships of students with the people they are with because of the potential for child sex trafficking in the Austin area.
“There’s lots going on in the schools that people are not aware of,” Bone said.
Templeton agreed that there was a problem with children adjusting to school who do not speak English and the stress it places on the teachers in any school district.
“I am a strong supporter of immigration reform,” he said, “but our philosophy is ‘you are here now and we’re going to do our best for you.’”
When asked how the migrant children do on the statewide STARR test required for graduation, he said. “When you take a kid who has only spoken English for a year, they have a hard time with the test. We just have to concentrate on the kid and all of the rest will take care of itself.”
Bone agreed that teachers in her district focus on the same, especially at the elementary level. Kids who have been on virtual learning this year don’t count in the STARR results, she added.
School districts around Texas will be rated based on the STARR test results this year but individual campuses will not be rated.
“I’m just glad I live in Kerr County,” Templeton said at the conclusion of the discussion. KCRW member Kari Short was the moderator for the panel discussion.
