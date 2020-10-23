10 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, largest number to date

A second record number of local COVID-19 hospitalizations this week was set today, Oct. 23, at Peterson Regional Medical Center in Kerrville, where 10 patients are said to be receiving treatment for the novel coronavirus. The hospital added that one of those 10 inpatients is currently in the ICU.
The new pandemic mark supersedes PRMC’s high set on Tuesday, Oct. 20, with 8 COVID-19 patients.
“As we look at yet another record high for hospitalizations here this week, it’s time for everyone to mask up,” said William B. “Dub” Thomas, coordinator of Kerr County Emergency Management.
“We need to all buckle down and follow the protocols for mitigating this virus that are recommended by the Texas Department of State Health Services and Centers for Disease Control,” he said. Those steps are wearing face masks, washing hands frequently, social distancing at least 6 feet from each other, disinfecting homes and work places and staying home as much as possible.
“We’ve been holding steady with recoveries nearly equaling new cases,” Thomas said. “I hope to see a reduction in new cases next week, and an increase in recoveries, so that our active case count can be reduced.”
Thomas’ end-of-day report for today, which incorporates official information from DSHS and Peterson Health is as follows:
• 109 ACTIVE cases of COVID-19 infection in local citizens
• 4 NEW cases reported today, Oct. 23
• 788 RECOVERIES in local citizens who were once positive for the virus, but who have since “timed out” of the contagious period
• 13 FATALITIES of permanent Kerr County residents from COVID-19 (** The most recent death was recorded Oct. 8, 2020)
• 10 HOSPITALIZATIONS at Peterson Regional Medical Center (**A new high)
Free COVID-19 Testing Clinic Nov. 3
A free COVID-19 testing clinic is planned Tuesday, Nov. 3, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 Hwy 27 in Kerrville. No physician’s referral or appointment will be needed, Thomas said.
Disaster Designation Lifted
After much discussion, Kerr County commissioners voted unanimously (5-0) Monday to remove the county’s state of disaster declaration. Although citizens still face a health crisis, the situation is being managed and no longer constituted a disaster in their minds, officials agreed.
Judge Rob Kelly emphasized that removing the disaster status does nothing to jeopardize Kerr County’s eligibility to receive pandemic-related funding. It also doesn’t affect Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s statewide mandatory mask order. As such, Kerr County residents and visitors are required to wear face coverings in public until further notice.
