The 2021 “Hill Country Cowboy Camp Meeting” worship services were held through last Sunday in Mountain Home, and all residents of the Hill Country area were invited to participate.
The longtime theme of this event has been, “Leave your denomination at the gate.”
This year’s weeklong event is, as in years past, “dedicated to the glory of God and His work since 1939.”
Christians from all over do leave their denominations “at the gate” and join together for a week of worship, study, praise and fellowship in the shade of live oak trees and the open-air tabernacle as they worship.
Seventy-five years after they established their traditions based on a week of services and classes the first week of August, Camp Meeting was changed to the first week in June. They felt the weather would be better for their outdoor activities, and took into account the ever-earlier school schedules starting in August.
This also was when they decided to change the starting time of the first-Sunday meeting from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to offer a time to enjoy worship with music all afternoon, and meals purchased from a food trailer instead of the barbecued beef and beans cooked by volunteers as they do the other days of that week.
Several Hill Country families take turns barbecuing meat and cooking a big pot of beans that is served each evening at 6 p.m., except Sundays. The last Sunday, those volunteer families provide their barbecue and beans for lunch.
Others attending are invited to bring a covered dish to share.
There is a different messenger/ speaker at each service. The board has a practice of inviting a variety of speakers, one from each of the three predominant Protestant beliefs in this area, plus others, “forgetting for the time any doctrinal differences that might otherwise separate them,” according to the board’s history files.
This annual event began in 1939 under the inspiration and guidance of Dr. P. B. (Pierre Bernard) Hill. He was pastor of First Presbyterian Church in San Antonio, in addition to serving as chaplain of the Texas Rangers and the Texas Sheriff’s Association. He also was a frequent Hill Country visitor, along with ministers, ranchers and many area residents.
Since its founding more than 80 years ago, the annual Hill Country Cowboy Camp Meeting has been described as a cohesive force, not only among the people living near the site of the open-air tabernacle on State Highway 27 West in Kerr County, but also of those in surrounding counties. These people have put aside personal preferences and selfish interests to build an institution dedicated solely to the glory of God.
Now all these years later, descendants of some of the founding families, and other Christians continue the tradition of uniting participants in fellowship and love.
The Cowboy Camp Meeting Association and its board is assisted by the Women’s Auxiliary; and those ladies have over the years maintained a series of scrapbooks.
Tom McComack said he moved to the Hill Country in 1980 and has been active with the Camp Meeting organization since then.
“The men have always done the barbecuing, and they used to barbecue goat, or rabbits or hogs on the old pits in addition to beef,” he said. “Now, and for years recently, it’s cuts of beef.”
Asked how they decide how much beef to order and then cook, for the free, no-RSVP evening meals, he laughed and said they don’t know, really. They guess at how much to order and barbecue, and have a sign ready to post outside the screened serving area that says, “BBQ for sale - $10 per pound.”
“In the 1940s through the ‘60s, the camp meeting was a social event; and people came here to meet up with other people,” he said. “There’s a lady here, Cleo Meadows, who’s a senior citizen now, and she came to Camp Meeting the first time with her parents when she was 3 years old.”
Given the photos and information in the scrapbooks, it seemed to be led by the men of the area families.
“For 80 years it was officially led by men,” McComack said. “But now, Missie Dreiss is president of the Cowboy Camp Meeting Association. And we’re already a 501(c)3 nonprofit.”
Dreiss said they have committees of volunteers for ministers and music; Bible studies; publicity; nominating; historical; barbecue; grounds; children’s nursery; and restrooms.
Lorraine Couch said she started about 2000, attending the week of services each summer, “because I was feeling God in this place. People originally invited me to come, God-filled people. And there’s fellowship, music, old-time Gospel music. You can understand the words,” she said.
Dreiss and McComack said the site sits on about 20 acres, with mostly caliche roads, leading to tree-dotted areas for pick-your-own parking place, no lines to follow; and concrete picnic tables and benches to eat meals on, under the trees. A concrete walkway connects the serving building with the open-air tabernacle. It’s mostly Hill County natural grounds.
The Tabernacle is open-air; and was erected on a slab 60 feet wide and 100 feet long, with its roof supported in the center by telephone poles. McComack said some of the beams supporting the roof are single longleaf pine beams 40 feet long or more. And the roof was originally shingled, later reinforced with a metal roof.
Ranchers also donated wood and built benches for the congregation, and many placed their ranch brands on the top boards. And to help the ceiling fans above, the benches are supplied with paper, printed “funeral home” fans with wooden handles. (One last week had a recipe for homemade vanilla ice cream printed on it.)
Another tradition for many was a remembrance for fathers and sons (and perhaps later, daughters) who served in the military. When the military person left the Hill Country to go to active duty and sometimes to war, their families would bring their horse saddle to the tabernacle to be displayed on a stand at the edge of the seating area. It was a reminder to the congregation to pray and remember them.
Last week on the night of the Patriotic service, another saddle was displayed as a new reminder.
The service on the last Sunday is a Memorial Service, to remember friends and loved ones who have passed.
“This has been a labor of love for the people here, a fellowship we count on,” he said. “Now we’re looking for younger people to pass on the torch.”
Bible classes include separate ones for women, men, and children.
For more information, visit the website www.cowboycampmeeting.net. Camp meetings are operated through donations.
Missie Dreiss is president of the Cowboy Camp Meeting organization; and she can be reached by phone at 739-7476.
