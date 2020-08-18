Wolfmuellers entering final chapter of work life

Wolfmueller’s Books at 229 Earl Garrett has been owned in that location by Jon and Sandy Wolfmueller since 2004, but Jon Wolfmueller’s family has had businesses in downtown Kerrville for nearly the last 100 years.
And now, Jon and Sandy have decided this is the time to close the bookstore and retire.
Jon said his grandfather had a bakery in downtown Kerrville; and then his father had a clothing store also downtown starting in 1945.
“My grandfather’s house was right behind the bookstore. This is the ‘Wolfmueller Building,’ but we don’t own it anymore,” Jon said. “I started working downtown when I was a child. My dad Albert owned this building, and he put the bookstore in.”
Wolfmueller said he and wife Sandy also had Pampell’s Books inside the Pampell Building, starting about 1999.
Jon had a men’s store for 48 years on Water Street – “until people started shopping in catalogs,” he said.
He and Sandy bought the Pampell building at Water and Sidney Baker several years after the pharmacy there closed. Sandy had an antique store and soda fountain in the Pampell’s building for about 10 years, until 1999; and Jon said he’d work in the bookstore section there sometimes.
The couple moved Wolfmueller’s Books to Earl Garrett Street in 2004.
“We just kept enlarging the book collection when we closed at Pampell’s.”
This local treasure trove of books of all kinds, from children to adults, but especially Texas and local history books, was for many years open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The shop is two floors (yes, it has a basement) of about 30,000 titles for the everyday reader or the serious collector.
Categories include Texana, Western Americana, Civil War, Texas birds and flowers, cookbooks, and general fiction (with lots of signed copies).
Most of the books are used; some are rare; and they carried some new titles.
Over the years, they provided gift certificates as gifts for others; and sometimes ordered books and other items for customers that were delivered to the store later for pick-up.
They also bought books, “one book or your entire collection.”
But now they are in the midst of emptying all those shelves, over the next several months.
Special guests
The Wolfmuellers have hosted a large number of book-related guests over the years, and Jon listed the following, just from remembering their visits to Kerrville – Kinky Friedman with Billy Joe Shaver (“that was fun,” Jon said), Bill Groneman, Robert Earl Keen, Elizabeth Crook, Steve Davis, Stephen Harrigan, Joe Luther, Joe Herring and Clarabelle Snodgrass.
Jon also put a sign on the front door, saying, “So you always wanted to own a bookstore? Call us at 257-7323.”
He said he wasn’t entirely serious, because he doesn’t really expect anyone to walk in, wanting to become the new owner of an existing bookstore.
“I’ve had a few conversations about an owner to buy the store. Sometimes they’ve said, ‘I’ve always heard that owning a bookstore would be fun,’ or ‘I’ve always wanted to work in a bookstore – all that time to read all those good books.’ Not the people we’d hire. This isn’t as easy as they think.”
He and Sandy said they plan to close the doors for good sometime next year.
“We’ve given ourselves plenty of time,” Sandy said.
“Business has been excellent, before and during the virus. But we decided it was time to retire,” Jon said.
The Wolfmuellers have children and grandchildren in the Austin and Abilene areas, with the grandchildren now ages 2, 3 and 4 – two granddaughters and one grandson. So they plan to do more traveling to visit for longer periods with their family members.
“We also read at home; and I like to garden,” Sandy said.
Jon agreed their interest in local and Texas history books extends to their personal favorites.
“We’re not collectors so much as ‘readers’,” Sandy said.
“Our collection has been in here,” Jon said, gesturing around their bookstore, with its still-full shelves.
“Our customers are disappointed. They say they hate it that we’re closing, and ask, ‘Where can I go now to get …?’,” Jon said.
“We stand alone, pretty much, in the Hill Country,” Sandy said. “We have had customers from Fredericksburg, Austin, Houston, Rocksprings, all over.”
After living most of his life, including 47 years of marriage to Sandy, in Kerrville except for his college years, Jon has kept a low profile for someone with all that local knowledge.
“I served on the City of Kerrville’s Planning and Zoning Board for several years,” he said, “and on the Peterson Hospital board. We used to know everybody, but there are lots of newcomers in town now.”
Closing the business
During these weeks and months of the closing sale, the COVID-19 virus has changed their original plans.
Their usual hours for years were 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Now they ask all customers to first call the store at their longtime phone number, 257-7323, and get an appointment to visit the store.
(The phone number, by the way, on an old recognizable dial, is 257-READ, Jon pointed out.)
The Wolfmuellers have been limiting customers’ visits to appointment slots.
And some have left the store with whole boxes of newly acquired books.
