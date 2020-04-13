KPD confirms ID of victim found in river

The Kerrville Police Department this morning announced they have confirmed the identity of a person who was found deceased in the Guadalupe River.
Foul play is not suspected in this person’s death, KPD Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, public information officer, said.
The deceased has been identified as Eliasar Angel Ramirez, 30 years of age, a resident of Kerrville, Lamb said.
"On Friday, April, 3, 2020 at about 6:40 p.m., officers were called to the Guadalupe River adjacent to the 2700 block of Memorial Highway/SH 27, regarding a body floating in the river," Lamb said. "Officers responded and located a deceased male in the water. The Kerrville Fire Department responded and recovered the body from the river. The body was sent to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Austin. Mr. Ramirez’s identity was confirmed through fingerprint analysis and his family has been notified."
According to Lamb, investigators do not suspect foul play in Ramirez’s death, but the investigation is ongoing. Results from the Medical Examiner’s autopsy report and toxicology results are still pending, he added.
"The Kerrville Police Department wishes to express our sincere condolences to the family of Mr. Ramirez on the loss of their loved one," Lamb said.
