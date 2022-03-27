West Kerr citizens urged to evacuate immediately due to fire

Kerr County Sheriff's Office Emergency Management Coordinator Dub Thomas has issued a Code Red Alert to yet another brush fire and encouraging residents to evacuate the area.
This time the fire is in West Kerr County.
"Multiple fire departments are working a brush fire off of Crooked Creek Path and FM 479. It is strongly recommended that you evacuate at this time," Thomas said in the Code Red transmission.
Volunteer fire departments and Kerrville Fire Department personnel have been taxed over the past two days as they have battled massive blazes.
No further details were given and all citizens are urged to avoid the area.
