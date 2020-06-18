The City of Kerrville has announced a total of 11 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 32 positive coronavirus cases in Kerr County.
As of this morning, 20 local patients have recovered, while one COVID-19 death has been recorded in Kerr County.
Stuart Cunyus, public information officer for the City of Kerrville, said the first eight cases were reported to the county on Tuesday and were the result of testing at Peterson Regional Medical Center and Peterson Health Urgent Care Clinic.
"All of Tuesday’s positive cases resulted from tests at Peterson Regional Medical Center or Peterson Urgent Care. Seven were community spread and one was travel related.," Cunyus said.
There is no detail as of yet on the three new cases reported this morning.
More details will be reported when made available.
There are not currently any free testing clinics planned for Kerrville at this time, but more will be coming through the Texas Army National Guard. However, if you are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, you are encouraged to call the Peterson Health Hotline at 896-4200 or make an appointment at the Peterson Urgent Care Clinic by calling 258-7669.
According to the Centers For Disease Control, the symptoms for COVID-19 are:
People with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported – ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness.
Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:
• Fever or chills
•Cough
• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
• Fatigue
• Muscle or body aches
• Headache
• New loss of taste or smell
• Sore throat
• Congestion or runny nose
• Nausea or vomiting
• Diarrhea
When to Seek Emergency Medical Attention
Look for emergency warning signs* for COVID-19. If someone is showing any of these signs, seek emergency medical care immediately
• Trouble breathing
• Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
• New confusion
• Inability to wake or stay awake
• Bluish lips or face
This list is not all possible symptoms. Please call your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning to you.
Call 911 or call ahead to your local emergency facility: Notify the operator that you are seeking care for someone who has or may have COVID-19.
