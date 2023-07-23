Town Hall addresses smuggling, trafficking

Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha hosted a second Human Smuggling Town Hall last week at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, after fielding many reqeusts to do so following the first event held in Mountain Home last month. It focused more on how to deal with trespassing issues with the influx of illegal immigrants and drew more than 300 attendees.
At the most recent event, Leitha and his command staff provided clarification on the difference between human smuggling and human trafficking to more than 250 local residents who chose to attend.
“My experience working with DPS on the border helped me understand human smuggling and human trafficking,” Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha told the audience. Leitha, along with KCSO deputies Matt Waldrip and Cris Lalonde, attended the DPS academy together, and retired from DPS and now have leading roles in the local law enforcement community. Leitha and Waldrip were DPS Drug Task Force members and Lalonde worked in the highway patrol division.
Early in the presentation Capt. Jason Waltrip explained the difference in “human smuggling” and “human trafficking.” Both require different operations by law enforcement. Leitha explained that human smuggling involves transporting of persons who seek to gain illegal entry into a country. Currently human smuggling, especially along Hwy. 83 and Hwy. 41 in western Kerr County, is the target of much law enforcement activity.
Human trafficking is a different issue, but involves the same illegal activity and merits the same response from law enforcement authorities.
“Trafficking is involuntary exploiting men, women or children for the purpose of forced labor or commercial sexual exploitation,” Waldrip said.
“We are attacking the people who are willing to transport the migrants. If there’s not a customer, then there isn’t a crime,” Waldrip said. A total of 84 people have been arrested locally for human trafficking in the past two years. Law enforcement has recovered 11 female victims in Kerr County in that two-year period.
Kerr County has interlocal agreements with Kimble, Edwards, Real and Kinney counties to jointly work on the smuggling and trafficking on Hwy. 83, which goes through each county from the Del Rio border patrol sector.
“We have become one united force. Intel is the key to our success. We have to continue to build intel, which becomes part of the post-arrest,” Waldrip added. He explained that once a person is arrested then the information they provide can sometimes lead to other arrests and warrants for individuals involved in the smuggling and trafficking of individuals.
“Your whole life is in this phone,” Waldrip said, holding up a cell phone. “Extracting all the info out of a phone is important. Our cell phone is a mirror of our daily life.”
KCSO established an in-house digital forensic laboratory for extracting information from cell phones and computers in 2021, after Leitha became sheriff.
“We share information with our counterparts, even Homeland Security,” Waldrip said.
Waldrip said the Mexican cartels that are facilitating the human, drug and gun smuggling are watching us as much as we are watching them, and when they detect activity on a route then they simply change their routing for people being smuggled or trafficked.
“It’s a constant adjustment of operations,” he added.
Waltrip said the sheriff’s department received more than $724,000 from grants this year and will be applying for the grants again next year. The two grant streams are the Lone Star Grant, which is used mostly for equipment for the department’s special interdiction unit that searches for guns, narcotics and human smuggling or trafficking; and the Stonegarden grant funds overtime costs for deputies and investigators who are specifically working on the human smuggling aspect of law enforcement in the county.
He explained that smugglers are arrested on felony charges and the migrants are turned over to Border Patrol. The charges against smugglers are stacked, so if a person has 10 migrants in the vehicle, then the person would get 10 different felony charges filed against them. In addition to the charges, there is a provision for asset forfeiture, so vehicles are seized and other assets are often awarded to the department by the courts.
“We want them to know there are consequences for their actions in Kerr County. It’s getting more dangerous for us too. We want to make them realize that the risk and the reward are not worth it,” Waldrip said. He said the pursuits often lead to damage to fences, gates or other personal property of landowners.
Since the department began keeping statistics in Oct. 2021 there have been 95 arrests in Kerr County for human smuggling, 345 migrants detained and turned over to Border Patrol, 22 vehicles seized, 28 pursuits, and 10 weapons seized from the smugglers, according to Waldrip.
“We expect those numbers to go up. All we can do in Kerr County is try to get them to change their routes,” Waldrip added. When asked about where most of the migrants are from that Kerr County officials have dealt with, Waldrip said most were from Mexico, Central or South America. Very few have been from anywhere else.
What can the public do to help? Waldrip listed three things that they can do to aid law enforcement:
• If you hear or see something, say something, (contact SO);
• If you believe you have evidence or people on your property, contact SO;
• Sign up for Code Red to receive information of events happening within your geographic area.
Code Red is a notification system that allows the county to notify you of severe weather, fires, hazard materials emergencies and other emergency situations. Code Red is available for smart phones as well as land lines. To sign up for Code Red go to the county website www.co.kerr.tx.us.
