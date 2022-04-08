‘COVID Crush’ at Peterson Health

After more than two years of being entangled in COVID-19 battles, struggles and restrictions, Peterson Health administrators celebrated the current reprieve by hosting a “Covid Crush” event Friday afternoon.
Complete with a festive atmosphere, music and the chance to release some frustration, staff were invited to the courtyard at Peterson Regional Medical Center to “take a whack at COVID,” meaning taking a swing at a salvage vehicle that was specially designed for the event.
“Welcome to our first, and hopefully last, ‘COVID Crush’ event,” Peterson Health President/CEO Cory Edmondson said. “So, really the purpose for today celebrate our success managing COVID, to literally move forward from where we are and put COVID in the rear view mirror.”
Edmondson wasn’t saying the COVID-19 virus was gone forever, just allowing his employees to take a breather after having zero new COVID cases, zero COVID deaths and zero positive tests for more than three weeks.
“It’s going to be around with us … we get it, but we are definitely not going to let it manage who we are and what we are known to be,” Edmondson said. “So, today is about being ‘Positively Peterson’ we are ready for a unique reboot.”
To motivate the staff toward that reboot, Edmondson said Peterson Health recently hosted a contest of “RE” words among staff and announced the winners.
The first winner announced was Jessica Boggs, medical tech, who submitted the word “Refill.”
“The way we look at Jessica’s word is we all need to refill our tanks,” Edmondson said. “We’ve been going the extra mile non-stop and have never given up. But, we all need to take a breath and refill that tank both personally and professionally. What do you need to do to refill your tank? Figure that out and go do it. You’ve definitely earned it.”
The next “RE” word winner was Michelle Vaugh, outpatient nurse manager, who submitted the word “Renew.”
“Michelle recognizes that we have stayed strong all along, but we now have a chance to renew,” Edmondson said. “For each of you, what you want to renew could be different. It maybe looks different for each of us. Renew your energy. Renew your spirit. Renew your faith. Renew what is important to you.”
Edmondson named Sandra Haverlah, medical records technician, as the next winner for the word “Rejoice.”
“This is one of our favorite words,” Edmondson said. “We rejoice in who we are. We can rejoice that we survived. We rejoice that we could be there for our community. We rejoice that we have each other. We are certainly rejoicing that we are getting a reprieve from COVID right now.”
Kim Jeffers, with Peterson Health Home Based Services, entered the word “Rely” in the contest, and was also chosen a winner, and noted on her entry that Peterson Health Staff must “rely on each other.”
“We have to rely on each other and we did. We elevate health and we elevate each other,” Edmondson said.
The final “RE” word was “Refresh,” submitted by Amber Ortega, with patient access.
“What we think is important for that word is just making sure you guys, from a refresh standpoint, are caring for yourself as we continue to care for others,” Edmondson said. “Stay fresh and invigorated. You guys have done a great job these past two years.”
Edmondson reminded staff that the Peterson Health mission is to “Provide exceptional, compassionate, patient-centered care and reminded them to continue to do the things that have been recognized by others as being exceptional.
“Let’s not forget what we have been doing,” Edmondson said. “The awards come naturally our way, whether it be quality, safety, patient experience. It’s the always behaviors. It’s the smiles we’ve been seing. It’s greeting visitors, greeting each other, making eye contact, bedside reporting, rounding on patients.”
He added many others to include maintaining postive attitudes, connecting with patients and to “follow our calling.”
“All of us have various strategies that make us who we are and this is why we are leading and succeeding and why we are Peterson Health,” Edmondson said. “We are set up to be the leading healthcare system in the Texas Hill Country.”
Edmondson then invited staff to take a “whack” at the COVID Car, which was provided by Midway Wrecking Service.
“They (Midway) gave it to us, delivered it to us and we are thankful for that,” Edmondson said. “We asked Bill Hamilton in our IT department to decorate the COVID Car. Thank you, Bill.”
The COVID Car was the unveiled, which featured purple and green paint, along with the depiction of the red COVID molecule that has been ever-present for the past two years.
Employees at all levels participated.
Lisa Medovich, Peterson Health chief financial officer, was one of the first to volunteer to whack the car.
“It felt great. It was personal because it affected our reimbursement and our finances,” Medovich said. “Plus all of the extra reporting I had to do. It was personal and it felt good to hit that COVID Car.”
Kaeli Dressler, director of nursing at Peterson Health, said she was happy to the staff and especially nurses have some fun and be able to release frustration on the COVID Car.
“It’s great to see everyone having a good time and cheering for each other when they give it a good whack,” Dressler said. “Our nurses, and really all of our staff, should be admired and commended for all of their hard work over the past two years. I’ve heard some of them say they found it difficult just to get out of the car and report to work, because of how sad the situation was. This event helps us look past all of that for now.”
Peterson Health staffer Melinda Rodriguez said “It’s nice to see everyone smile.”
Finally, Peterson Health Board of Directors member Sylvia Fritz Dobbs said “This was awesome and amazing to see them let go, freeing themselves of COVID.”
Over the past two years, Peterson Health has conducted 49,751 COVID tests, cared for 70 dying patients and treated 2,837 COVID patients.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.