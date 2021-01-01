HC District Livestock Show cancelled

The recent surge in COVID-19 cases and a statewide order to ban mass gatherings has forced the cancelation of the 77th Annual Hill Country District Junior Livestock Show.
The Kerr County Livestock Show and a premium sale is still planned.
The HCDLSA has been working diligently since early in the fall to re-structure the county and district stock shows, in order to meet the requirements for mass gatherings, however on Dec. 21 the Texas Department of State Health Services recommended that mass gatherings not be held.
According to HCDLSA President Steve Bauer, “We believed we had a solid plan in place, but due to the expectation of increased Covid-19 cases, the state official responsible for approving our mass gathering application did not approve it. This leaves us feeling both disappointed and frustrated; however, we always knew that there was a possibility that this could happen. As a result, we will be canceling the 2021 Hill Country District Livestock Show. We will be back in 2022, stronger than ever. Fortunately, with some restructuring, we will not have to cancel the county show – we will still have a Kerr County Show followed by a premium sale.”
What does this mean for exhibitors?
If you are a Kerr County exhibitor, watch the web page and social media for updates.
Additionally, the extension office and your ag science teachers will have updated information.
If you are a district (or state-wide) exhibitor, your county 4-H office or FFA chapter will be issued a refund check for all entry fees. It will be their responsibility to refund the entry fees to the individual exhibitors.
“Again, the Executive Board is not at all happy to have to do this. However, it is most important to protect the health of our exhibitors, families, and volunteers in this time of the pandemic,” Bauer said. “Please feel free to contact us with any questions you might have, and please plan on being here in 2022.”
For more information, visit www.hcdjls.org.
