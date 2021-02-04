Rabies Drive set for Feb. 6-20 at local vet offices

It's that time of year again.
From Feb. 6-20 the 2021 Kerr County Rabies Drive will be in effect.
This year will be a little different, as there will not be a Saturday clinic at the Lower Turtle Creek Volunteer Fire Dept. or at the Center Point Volunteer Fire Dept.
This is due to COVID-19 and the need to practice social distancing to protect the health and safety of all involved. All rabies vaccinations will be provided in the office at any of the local vet clinics in Kerr County, by appointment only, so make your appointment today.
During the two-week event, Kerr County Animal Services will also be offering the City/County Registration for $1 per pet. Appointments are also required for all visitors to the KCAS facility.
Please note that rabies vaccinations and registrations are required by Texas state law for all cats and dogs.
For more information about these laws, please check out Texas Health and Safety Codes 826.022 Vaccination of a Cat/Dog Required and 826.032 Failure to Register a Cat/Dog.
For any questions or to make an appointment for pet registration, contact Kerr County Animal Services at 257-3100.
