King, Ovalle receive Kerrville Host Lions Club scholarships

Two Tivy High School seniors and three former Tivy High School graduates share $9,500 in scholarships awarded by the Kerrville Host Lions Club.
Bella King and Andrea Ovalle, 2020 Tivy High School graduates, have been selected to receive scholarships of $1,000 each.
King will attend Angelo State University in San Angelo and plans to major in broadcasting/mass media to pursue having her own TV talk show.
Ovalle has been accepted to University of Texas at San Antonio where she will concentrate on obtaining a degree in cyber intelligence.
Scholarship winners were selected based on academic achievement, demonstrated leadership and participation in school and community activities, goals and aspirations stated in the application, and unusual personal or family circumstances.
The KHLC scholarships may be renewable for an additional three years contingent upon the recipient maintaining a 3.0 GPA in a full-time course of study at an accredited public or private college or university in Texas.
Additionally, two 2018 Tivy graduates recently completed their sophomore years. Reese Dale Dunagan is attending Abilene Christian University where he is majoring in occupational therapy. Lillian Nicole Sanchez is attending Texas A&M University in Corpus Christi where she is majoring in education. Dunagan and Sanchez each received $3,250 towards their sophomore year.
Also included in the current scholarship program is Cameron Abigail Poole, a 2019 Tivy graduate. She recently completed her first year at Angelo State University and was named to the ASU Athletic Director's Honor Roll for her academic performance during the fall semester.
Members of KHLC are active in numerous community projects and volunteer their time and services raising money to provide these scholarships each year.
In addition to the scholarships, the Club also supports the Texas Lions Camp as well as numerous local non-profit organizations including Families and Literarcy, Headwaters for Heroes, Special Opportunities Center, Art2Heart, Dietert Center, Christian Women's Job Corp and Hill Country CASA as well as many others.
The Host Lions Club meets each Tuesday at noon at the Ray and Joan Kroc Community Center at 201 Holdsworth Dr. They welcome visitors to join them for lunch. For information on joining, contact John Lee at 370-3156 or email Lee at lee.papajohn@ gmail.com.
