KPUB invites public to ‘Public Power Week’ events

The Kerrville Public Utility Board kicked off Public Power Week—a week fully dedicated to celebrating the substantial benefits of having a public power utility in this community—on Oct. 3-9.
Some of the most notable benefits of public power are local control, reliable service and competitive, low rates. As a community-owned utility company, decisions about how the utility is run and operated are made right here in Kerrville.
KPUB isn’t motivated by profits, because the utility company doesn’t answer to shareholders—instead, we answer to our customers, said General Manager/CEO Mike Wittler. At KPUB, we work every day to provide our community with reliable power, competitively priced rates and world-class service, he said.
“This has been quite an eventful year— from the ERCOT events, to historical storms and an ongoing pandemic,” said Wittler. “We salute our employees for their dedication to customer service, and we thank our community for allowing us to serve them each day.”
KPUB’s public power story began in 1987 when the City of Kerrville purchased the electric distribution system from the Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) to put the power back in the hands of local citizens. Prior to that, the community’s power had been generated and sold by companies headquartered outside of Kerr County for 62 years.
This December will mark 34 years of KPUB being Kerrville’s community-owned, not-for-profit electric utility company. Today, KPUB has 51 employees, nine substations, four community solar systems and six electric vehicle (EV) charging stations that serve more than 23,000 customers across its 146-square-mile service area.
KPUB invites the community to celebrate Public Power Week by participating in the KPUB Open House on Oct. 7 or Bucket Truck Ride Event on Oct. 9.
Slated activities will include:
• An Open House at KPUB, hosted on Thursday, Oct. 7, in conjunction with National LED Day. Customers are invited to stop by the KPUB Lobby between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for light refreshments, giveaways and an opportunity to enter to win a smart Nest thermostat (with installation included), plus a free HVAC system inspection and tune-up.
Giveaways will include free LED light bulbs, energy-saving materials, 2022 KPUB calendars and children’s activities. Additionally, free home weatherization kits will be available to the first 50 customers. KPUB will draw for the smart thermostat and HVAC system inspection/tune-up winner at its bucket truck event on Oct. 9.
• Bucket Truck Ride Event at Louise Hays Park hosted on Saturday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This will be a free community event with family-friendly activities that will include taking a ride in one of KPUB’s bucket trucks, arc and spark demos, line worker tool displays, photo ops with our linemen, face painting and more. KPUB will be providing free hot dogs, chips, snow cones from Kona Ice and refreshments on a first-come, first-serve basis, as well as a free t-shirt for the first 100 attendees.
For more information on Public Power Week and event activities, visit kpub.com/publicpowerweek.
Contact KPUB at (830) 257-3050.
