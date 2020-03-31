First confirmed COVID-19 case in Kerr County

On Tuesday, President and CEO Cory Edmondson confirmed Peterson Regional Medical Center’s (PRMC) first confirmed case of COVID–19.
The individual, who is a resident of Kerr County, was admitted to PRMC, and then discharged to self-isolate pending results. At this time, this appears to be a case of direct contact due to travel history and not community acquired.
PRMC staff followed all standard, accepted protocols and procedures to protect medical staff, employees, and other patients. Additionally, Peterson Health is working in concert with the Texas Department of State Health Services to diligently identify anyone who has come into close contact to the confirmed individual.
Cory Edmondson, President and CEO of Peterson Health states, “While this is the first case of COVID-19 in Kerr County at PRMC, Peterson Health has been preparing and anticipating a confirmed case at any given time. We have worked closely with the CDC, TDSHS, and our local healthcare partners since learning of the virus outbreak across the globe. Peterson Health jumped into preparation mode and joined our experienced healthcare partners to include city, county, school district and other pertinent stakeholders in order to formulate a seamless plan of attack. Together, we are all taking the appropriate steps to ensure that our employees and community are safe and well.”
What can you do to help us keep our community safe upon announcement of a first confirmed case? Lead expert Pam Burton, Infection Prevention RN for Peterson Health, reminds us to follow these simple steps:
Continue recommended social distancing
Avoid contact with people who are sick.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol based hand sanitizer.
Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Don’t go to work if you are sick.
Peterson Health has established a COVID-19 hotline for questions and for answers. The number is manned by registered nurses and is open from 6am-Midnight, seven (7) days a week. Call (830) 896-4200 and select Option 1.
In addition, Peterson Health offers a wealth of information and resources on their website, to include a daily updated one-minute medical message on the COVID-19. Visit the website at www.petersonhealth.com.
For more information and updates on Peterson’s preparedness, contact any of the following personnel: Infection Prevention – Pam Burton, R.N., (830) 258-7448; Communications – Lisa Winters, Director of Marketing and Community Relations (830)258-7628
