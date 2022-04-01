Teacher ‘speechless’ by students’ initiative

When an expensive Ozobot went missing from the Tom Daniels Elementary Challenge Lab, it was devastating for teacher Melissa Martin, but proved to be motivational for two of her fourth-grade students.
Ozobots are technological tools used in the STEM Lab to teach students how to code.
After hearing of the loss, fourth-grade STEM Lab students Kinley Starr and Novalee Deaton knew they had to help.
“Our homeroom teacher, Ms. Roberts, told us that the bot was missing and we knew she was going to be disappointed,” Kinley said. “It was a very expensive thing and she was going to be sad because she didn’t have enough for everyone.”
Novalee said when she first heard about the missing bot, she immediately though about how to help, but plans didn’t come together until she met up with her friend, Kinley.
“I just thought to myself that I wanted to try and raise money to get that back. It was just a small thought while I was in class,” Novalee said.
Then she and Kinley met up while getting ready for their next class and came up with a plan, well an initial plan.
“It started off as a lemonade stand idea, but it was freezing,” Novalee said.
With the help of Novalee’s mom, Megan, they decided to bake cookies.
On Saturday morning, the girls met at Novalee’s house and baked cookies. They went door-to-door selling them and made $27, but they needed more.
Kinley said she asked her mom, Ambra, if she could bake more cookies.
“I asked her if she wanted to go door-to-door or if she wanted me to post it on Facebook,” Ambra said. “She told me to go ahead and post it.”
Ambra made a brief post on social media and then headed off to the store to get more supplies.
“By nine o’clock, I knew they were going to need more,” Ambra said.
Novalee then came over to Kinley’s house and the girls fulfilled their orders all day long.
In all, they baked more than 400 cookies and were able to raise $526.
“We went to some houses, like Novalee’s upstairs neighbor, he’s vegan, and he gave us money, but didn’t want the cookies,” Kinley said.
Through the Facebook post, the girls had lots of supporters who wanted to make a donation, but did not want the cookies or were unable to get the cookies, as they were from out of town.
“We took like 150 cookies to the Kerrville Police Department and delivered the rest,” Ambra said.
The girls could not wait to give the money to their teacher, Melissa Martin, who runs the campus Gifted and Talented and Enrichment program, along with the Challenge Lab and STEM Lab.
Ambra, however, thought it would be best to let Tom Daniels Elementary Principal Amy Billeiter know that the girls were bringing that much money to school.
“I e-mailed Mrs. Billeiter Sunday night, because I didn’t want $500 in either one of their backpacks,” Ambra said. “I just thought that might be a recipe for a potential disaster.”
Ambra explained to Billeiter that she was going to bring it in the office on Monday morning.
“I walked the girls into the office and Mrs. Billeiter was waiting. She told the girls ‘Let’s just do it now’,” Ambra said. “So, we grabbed Nova’s mom and found Mrs. Martin.”
When Mrs. Martin came into the room, the girls said she was hesitant.
“She told us ‘I’m very curious right now’,” Kinley said. “She knew it was a surprise, but didn’t know if it was a good surprise or a bad surprise.”
In a heart-warming exchange that brought tears to Martin’s eyes, the girls explained that they had baked cookies to raise money to replace the missing “bot.”
“I was walking out to my morning crosswalk duty at 7:30 a.m. when Mrs. Billeiter, our Principal, asked me to come inside. When we got to my classroom door Novalee and Kinley and their moms were waiting there,” Martin said. “We walked in my room and Mrs. Billeiter told me the girls had something to tell me, which they then did and handed me an envelope with $526 inside. I was utterly speechless and moved to tears. Over the years, I've had plenty of generous families donate materials, but never students who took such initiative. I thanked the girls for their amazing generosity and their moms for creating such outstanding young humans.”
Martin explained that the Ozobots are small robots used for two types of coding, line and color codes and the computer language called Blockley, which she uses with her third through fifth grade students for a wide variety of cross-curricular applications.
“Novalee and Kinley's families are evidence of what it takes to grow purposeful humans. It is my honor to play a small role in their educational journeys,” Martin said.
The girls were not only able to replace the missing “bot,” but they were able to buy other items to enhance the STEM and Challenge Labs.
“We just spent lunches in her room and we looked at Amazon and a bunch of places,” Kinley said. “Me and Nova were teamed up and Mrs. Martin was looking up stuff and we bought things that can be used in any of her groups.”
“We spent every single bit of the money we raised on those things for the lab,” Novalee said.
When asked what they learned through the experience, both Kinley and Novalee said they learned “hard work pays off.”
When asked how they felt about what they did for Martin, the girls said they felt proud to be able to help.
