At Monday’s meeting of the Kerrville ISD school board, trustees voted unanimously 6-0 (with one trustee absent) after an executive session to accept “the highest-ranking bid for the sale of the property at 1607 Sidney Baker Street,” (previously Hal Peterson Middle School and formerly Tivy High School).”
That is all the information provided.
Reporters attending asked for more details. But Superintendent Dr. Mark Foust added only that there is a 90-day negotiation period in the bid agreement and “in a few months” they would release more information on the sale of the property to an unnamed party.
The district posted the Request for Proposals Instructions and Bid Packet on July 2 on the KISD website. They advertised the sale of the property twice each in the Hill Country Community Journal and Kerrville Daily Times in July.
On Sept. 8, the district received an unspecified number of sealed bids, according to the agenda Monday. The district worked with the Fowler Law Firm to create the real estate sales contract and the request for proposal bid packet.
KISD recognitions
Foust and trustees started this three-hour meeting with recognitions for the members of KISD’s Maintenance staff and its Technology Department.
More than a dozen people from the maintenance staff were commended with individual certificates for their work during last winter’s snow/ice storm, especially maintaining and repairing the problems created in school district buildings by the freezing temperatures.
And the Technology Department had five employees at the meeting to receive certificates, especially for their work in getting technology in the new Hal Peterson Middle School connected so the new campus could open for this school year.
Consent Agenda
Trustees approved several items with one vote under the Consent Agenda.
They included a joint election agreement with Kerr County for KISD’s May 2022 election, which will cost the school district a total of $13,432.33 for services of the Election Department.
They named eight KISD staff members to the “Instructional Materials Adoption Committee.” Those members include four kindergarten through grade five staffers, one from each of the four KISD elementary schools; and one each from BT Wilson Sixth Grade campus, HPMS, Tivy High School and Hill Country High School/DAEP.
They also approved a waiver for “remote homebound instruction” for what the administration called the rare circumstances when a student is unable to participate in traditional in-person Homebound Instruction. This delegates authority for this to the superintendent, so services can start quickly when approved.
Foust said at this time there are only two students receiving special education services who qualify for this instruction in 2021-22.
The trustees’ vote also appointed SHAC Council members for this school year.
COVID update
Foust told trustees and the audience of mainly KISD school administrators that as of Friday, Sept. 17, the district had 88 active cases of COVID, including five staff members. But, he said, about three weeks ago, that count was up to 224.
He said the continuing cases are impacting the district’s average daily attendance, which is usually 96 to 97 percent of the total enrollment. This year, he said, the average is closer to, or at, 90 percent.
And, he added, they do not have enough registered substitute teachers to cover the teacher absences. So staff that is present is sometimes covering more than one class.
On a related note, he said all grade levels now have support for “remote conferencing” for students who test positive for COVID. At the elementary level, the video conferencing is available two hours per school day; and at the secondary level, it’s available four hours per school day.
Foust said the district also has arranged for COVID testing, with parental permission, for students or staff who are living with a person who is COVID-positive.
Information items
Foust reported, as one of his “Superintendent Performance Goals,” on his “Campus Improvement Plan.” He said since there were no state STAAR tests last school year, he has school administrators concentrating on student achievement, school progress, and closing gaps in the students’ learning.
He showed some student scoring charts for reading, social studies and science; and said KISD surpassed overall state scores in those subjects.
He said in mathematics, they had less success, with all grades but sixth and eighth grades passing compared to state scores.
Foust also discussed the scores earned by “virtual learners” and said compared to students who were in-person learners, the virtual students lost the most ground in the sciences.
He said the district has hired some “interventionists” – mostly retired teachers – who go to schools to work with students who have fallen behind in given subjects, and the interventionists have been meeting with students both before and after school.
Elementary campus principals then presented their campus improvement plans for this school year, showing test scores compared to last year and thus far; and one specified their use of the “InScreen” program to evaluate each student three times this year.
Each principal showed a chart that included percentages of Hispanic, White and economically disadvantaged students on their campuses.
Assistant Superintendent Wade Ivy reported they hope to hold another in-person job fair in spring 2022; and said from the 2021 job fair, they had 117 applicants come, interviewed 97 of them and hired 22.
Ivy and Foust reminded staff the district gave a 2 percent raise for 2021-22; and also paid a $1,000 retention stipend to every employee who returned to work in KISD again after last year. Foust called it a “thank you” for 2021 and them coming back.
He said their next steps need to be recruitment, development and retention; and to that end, his office has arranged for videographer Aaron Yates to work with a couple administration members to produce a new video about KISD for the website.
Action items
Besides the vote on the old HPMS site and bid, trustees were asked to approve a request to the state for a “maximum class size exception” – usually 22 students to one teacher - because three kindergarten classes are at 23-1 or 24-1.
“We need another kindergarten teacher; but even if we found one, it would be a disruption to the kids to move now,’ he said.
Trustee Andree Hays objected, saying the class counts should be 20 or even 18 to one teacher; and moving kinder students with older siblings in their present schools would split families when the kinder student is reassigned.
Trustees’ decision was 5 to approve the waiver request, and Hays voting no.
Upcoming event
Foust emphasized the future event on Oct. 10 at 3 p.m. to dedicate the new Hal Peterson Middle School; and said invitations are going out to invited guests.
Open Forum
Four citizens addressed trustees during their Open Forum, two saying they are opposed to COVID-19 vaccinations, especially the vaccination clinic the school district offered recently at Tivy High School. They said the clinic was illegal under the Nuremburg Code, and trustees could have lawsuit filed on them and the district. One called the shots a “medical experiment to minors.” Another speaker discussed mortality rates and said COVID is less serious for children than influenza.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.