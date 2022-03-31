KISD responds to threat at high school

There was an increased police presence at Tivy High School following threat discovered against the school earlier today.
Kerrville Superintendent Dr. Mark Foust notified parents and issued a statement at the end of the day explaining the situation.
"Today we were notified by a student that someone had written a threatening note in a bathroom stall at Tivy High School. The note contained a threat of violence that was to occur at Tivy today at 2:35 p.m. We are pleased to report that this was not a credible threat and that we did not have acts of violence at Tivy High School," Foust said. "We take any threat of violence on a campus very seriously, and several additional officers and school administrators were dispatched to Tivy High School as a precaution. We would like to extend a special thanks to the Kerrville Police Department for their extensive presence on campus to ensure that students and staff were safe through the duration of the school day."
Foust said that while he is thankful nothing serious resulted from the threat, it did disrupt the school day, causing ear among students and parents who checked out students in large numbers.
"The Tivy High School administrative team is working closely with the Kerrville Police Department in an ongoing investigation to find the author of the message. We have determined this was an isolated event and expect to safely return to school on Friday," Foust said. "Please know that our students’ safety is our first priority. We are grateful that this threat was reported to adults when it was discovered and we ask our parents to remind your child(ren) of the importance of the phrase, “If you see something, say something….to an adult”. Thank you for your continued support of Tivy High School and Kerrville ISD."
