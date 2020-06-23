12 new COVID cases over weekend, Peterson to take lead on reporting

Due to conflicting reports regarding COVID-19 cases in Kerr County, Peterson Health will now be the primary reporting source for coronavirus cases in the county.
In the past, Peterson Health, the National Guard, and local independent testing sites all reported COVID-19 tests and positive cases to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS). DSHS then compiled the results and reported aggregate totals to Kerr County. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the turnaround time for this process was less than 24 hours. However, as the number of coronavirus cases has increased across Texas, DSHS is experiencing a significant backlog and can no longer complete the investigation in 24 hours.
Since Peterson Health conducts the majority of local COVID-19 tests, the hospital will report its latest case totals at 4:30 p.m. each day on their website. Peterson Health will only release new numbers at the end of the day rather than individually throughout the day. Test results conducted outside of Peterson Health will be added to the numbers once they are reported to Kerr County by DSHS.
As of 4:30 p.m. on 6/22/20, the LATEST KERR COUNTY COVID-19 TOTALS are as follows:
Total Kerr County Positive COVID-19 Cases: 53
Totals Kerr County Deaths: 1
Currently Hospitalized at PRMC: 0
Peterson Health will continue to work closely with the City of Kerrville and Kerr County Public Information Officers and key healthcare stakeholder in order to keep the lines of communication open and to ensure the information shared is accurate and timely.
For daily updates, visit https://www.petersonhealth.com/covid-19-news/. For other questions or concerns on COVID-19, call the hotline Monday-Friday from 8am-5pm at (830)896-4200, select Option 1.
