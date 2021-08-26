News from Afghanistan hits home

The national news reports have been led recently by heart-wrenching photos of U.S. military personnel trying to maintain control of a single airport in Kabul, Afghanistan and evacuate as many Americans and qualified Afghans as quickly as possible.
U.S. troops on previous assignment there had been withdrawn by order of the U.S. President; and the Taliban extremists have taken over the country.
Gary Noller, a local resident who also is a Vietnam veteran, and a member of the local Am Vets Post 1000, offered the following observations.
According to Noller, 75 percent of U.S. citizens say no U.S. military should be serving in Afghanistan at all.
“People have called this ‘America’s longest war,’ but so was Korea and Japan and Germany,” Noller said.
“This time, in Afghanstan, the country collapsed so fast. There was a melt-down over 10 to 11 days. And we had Americans scattered all over the country there. The news may be saying they have all the Americans at the (Kabul) airport, but there are thousands who are not military or diplomatic personnel. They are working for nonprofit organizations or health organizations or are correspondents. This wasn’t anticipated to happen. We expected to have time to take out our people over a longer time.”
Noller said he’s seen a lot of interest in the effect the Afghanistan situation is having on U.S. veterans who served there; and on people who served in Vietnam. On Facebook groups, he sees some comments including, “It’s Vietnam all over again.” Noller’s own son-in-law is a veteran of both Iraq and Afghanistan.
“A lot of those vets say they are feeling ‘anguished.’ They’re asking, ‘Did we serve over there for nothing?’”
Noller said, after Vietnam he reconciled it for himself, and now tells others, “If you believe your own service was honorably done, the current events don’t reflect on you personally. You did your part of the job.”
The local Am Vets Post 1000 is named after Jacob Liecht, 24, a Kerr County resident who served in the Marine Corps and was wounded in Iraq. After a lengthy recovery, his family said, Jacob insisted that he be deployed again to the Middle East.
He had been in Helmand Province, southern Afghanistan, for three weeks when he died May 27, 2010, after stepping on a roadside mine.
He was buried in Garden of Memories Cemetery here. His widow Leslie and the family here asked for that location and not Arlington National Cemetery. The family told authorities if Jacob was buried here, the family would be able to visit the gravesite and put flowers there on holidays.
Jacob’s name was added to the Kerr County War Memorial, when two new end panels provided more space, and reads, “Global War on Terrorism, Operation Enduring Freedom, Jacob C. Leicht.” Jacob’s younger brother Jesse was a speaker at that 2015 dedication service.
Leicht’s father-in-law Arnold Garcia said Jesse also went to Afghanistan, after following Jacob’s choice of service in the Marines.
About the current Afghan situation, Garcia said, “It seems like all the people serving there before this lost their lives for nothing. It’s a terrible situation.”
Noller’s observations
Noller drew on his background as a Vietnam War veteran, saying he sees some similarities.
He said the Vietnam War’s end including a “peace accord” in April 1973 that included a deadline for U.S. prisoners of war to be released and returned home. But the collapse there extended itself to 1975.
Noller said he saw recent reports about Afghanistan that said people in Kabul hotels were told by the Afghan government to stay where they were, “to shelter in place.” But the situation was deteriorating so fast, people were scared to chance that.
“It’s not over yet; and the worst is probably yet to come. All the U.S. holds now is the airport,” Noller said. “The elected president left the country on a helicopter; and the Taliban are ruthless.”
He added, based on his wartime experience, that one of the evacuation planes he saw on television is a C-17 cargo plane.
“That thing’s big enough to hold a tank. And people flying on that kind of plane probably will be sitting on the floor, unless there are a few fold-down seats. When I did that, there was a strap across the floor and they told us to put our feet and legs under it. If the plane has to do this” – and he motioned a sharp turn and swerving drop – “people would be tumbling all over the place.”
About the many pieces of military equipment left behind – supposedly for the Afghan military forces – Noller said there may be spy satellites watching all that, and if the Taliban fighters take something, like a Humvee, and put it somewhere else, the satellites perhaps could tell where it’s been taken.
“The problem in Afghanistan is, they could study some of it, to make counter-measures to defeat the United States. The Taliban could be aided, or contacted by, Al Quaeda. And control of the central government by even the Taliban is limited.”
Noller said beginning in 2011 and later, the people in northern Afghanistan didn’t like the people in the south and vice versa.
“The advantage in Vietnam was that country was on a coastline; and some people fled out to sea on boats or even helicopters to find a Navy ship, or any ship, to pick them up; and may or may not have survived. Some of them fled to Thailand and other countries.”
Noller said some things in the Afghan situation are similar, and others are not. The South Vietnamese who cooperated with or worked for the Americans, and survived, never got a government or professional job or became a schoolteacher, under the Communist regime. Some were sent to camps for “re-education” while others went to live in isolated rural areas to stay out of sight. He’s been back there three times and talked to some of the “locals.”
“In Afghanistan, they can go hide out, but where? And the Taliban techniques to punish their families are very ruthless.”
He called the Vietnamese culture “very open now,” saying even their Communist government is very capitalistic.
“But I don’t see freedom of religion or economics or education happening in Afghanistan. The Taliban may lock the country down, like the North Koreans did to theirs.”
Afghanistan profile
According to a world atlas, Afghanistan in the Middle East is bordered by Iran on the west, Pakistan on the south and east, and three other “…stan” countries on the north.
The capital Kabul is in its northeast and closest to the Pakistan border. The Arabian Sea is the closest water, but Afghanistan doesn’t border it. It has about 251,773 square miles and about 21,354,000 population. The northern two-thirds is mountainous, and the southern third, desert.
The majority religions are Muslim and Sumi; and the single economic factor is agriculture. The “gross national product” per capita is equal to about $300 U.S.
For comparison via the 2010 Census, Texas has about 268,596 square miles, a gross state product in 2014 of $1.447 trillion; and per-capita income of $43,900. And 5.7 million of its residents live in its five largest cities.
