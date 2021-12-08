Revisiting the unthinkable

The details of the horrific triple murders of Clayton Kenney, 83, Julianna Kenney, 75 and their daughter Adrienne Arnot, 44, in their home on March 29, 1992 are memories longtime Kerr County Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer has tried to forget over the years and since retiring earlier this year.
While still in office in 2020, however, he was approached by television producers of the Oxygen Channel, asking to recount those very details in a series entitled “Family Massacre.”
“I wasn’t eager to relive those moments and I have never been comfortable with television cameras, but the Kenney family gave permission to network to proceed with the filming, so I agreed to participate,” Hierholzer said. “They first contacted me while I was still serving as Kerr County Sheriff and we began filming this year.”
The episode will air on Dec. 10 at 8 p.m. on the Oxygen Channel.
Since retiring, Hierholzer has enjoyed the peace and quiet of his small ranch property with his wife, Jean, caring for livestock and gardening, but that serenity was briefly interrupted as he began combing through crime scene photos and evidence from that tragic day.
“I wasn’t the sheriff at the time,” Hierholzer said. “I was an investigator and this was my case. In all of my 40 years in law enforcement, this was the only case I feel took over my life and I became obsessed with. It took us 18 long months to solve it. We didn’t have the technology back then that we do today, so it was a lot of shoe leather and manual fingerprint work.”
Hierholzer said he responded to the call in the Scenic Valley area, which revealed that two elderly residents and their daughter were ambushed in the their own home, bludgeoned to death and had their throats slit.
“Julianna, an invalid lady, was still sitting in her chair and couldn’t even move and had to watch her husband and daughter get killed. She was still sitting there with her dinner tray with a spoon in her hand,” Hierholzer said. “It appeared someone knocked on the door and Mr. Kenney and Adrienne Arnot responded to the knocking and were killed right there in the foyer. It was a true home invasion.”
Hierholzer and his team began documenting the crime scene and securing evidence to begin their investigation.
“We found footprints and tire tracks leading to the backside of the home. We located a pair of gloves, one was in a tree, and we found a cedar club that had been thrown out in the brush that we knew had been used in the murders and a tire iron,” Hierholzer said. “And all they ended up getting out of it was a brass horse, a brass egg, these little bitty collector spoons you could buy at airports and I think they got about $25 out of her purse.”
Hierholzer said it had recently rained, which allowed him and other investigators to cast detailed tire tracks to be used in the investigation.
“We noticed that the vehicle had two different types of tires on it,” Hierholzer said. “We were also able to recover the cedar club they used. The bark on that club went flying when they were using it to bludgeon the Kenneys, so it had gotten down to the smooth wood underneath and that is how we were able to get them.”
After months of following up on leads and Crime Stoppers tips, Hierholzer said the Department of Public Safety Crime Lab was able to lift a partial fingerprint from the cedar club.
“The DPS lab in Austin was able to recover a very partial fingerprint on that slick wood that was Sam Gallamore’s,” Hierholzer said. “I had already spent a week in Houston trying to identify the types of tires and we did identify those tires.”
Hierholzer said that once Gallamore had been identified as a suspect, he started tracing Gallamore’s friends and family.
“We had gotten a Crime Stopper’s tip about that time that kind of pulled it together for us and narrowed it down to James Steiner,” Hierholzer said. “So, I had his girlfriend come down to talk to us and she was driving that vehicle that has those same tires on it. We seized the vehicle for processing and were able to match those tires to the crime scene.”
After 18 long months, that consumed him, Hierholzer had his murder suspects and proceeded to arrest Samuel Clark Gallamore, 22, and James Steiner, 21, in July of 1993.
“At that time, Gallamore was off in Chicago, so (Texas Ranger) Joe Davis and I booked a flight to Indianapolis, because that was where he was supposed to be and when we got there, it turned out he was supposed to be in Niles, where he was going to doing some work on a beauty salon in a strip center,” Hierholzer said. “We drove over to Niles, got with the police officers there, and drove over to that shopping center early that next morning and were able to arrest him.”
Steiner was arrested locally by then Sheriff Frances Kaiser and Deputy Brad Alford, as he was still in Kerr County.
After extensive interrogation, Hierholzer said both men confessed to the murders.
As it turns out, Steiner had been a healthcare worker in a local nursing home and previously cared for Julianna, both at the nursing home facility and in her home, but had not had contact with the family for a year.
“Because it was a nice home in a nice area, they believed they could rob the family of valuable possession,” Hierholzer said. “That’s not what happened.”
In the end, Hierholzer said, the duo buried most of what they stole, which was recovered after interrogating Gallamore.
Because of the massive amounts of publicity the case brought, both men were granted change of venues for their trials.
Gallamore was tried, convicted and was handed down a death penalty sentence for this participation in the murders in New Braunfels.
“I was at the trial and waiting for the verdict when I got a call that my dad had a heart attack and told he was not going to make it,” Hierholzer said. “I was sitting in that court with tears in my eyes as they read the verdict. I was eventually able to get to my dad and he did survive, but it was extremely emotional on many levels.”
Steiner was ultimately tried in Junction and was convicted, but received a life in prison sentence.
Hierholzer had been dedicated to providing justice for the Kenney family and became close to them, so much so that when Gallamore was executed on Jan. 14, 2003, Hierholzer accompanied one of the family members at her request.
“It’s not something that law enforcement officers usually do (witness an execution),” Hierholzer said. “But, she asked me to go with her, so I did.”
In the end, Kenney family members presented Hierholzer with a couple of the personal family items recovered following the arrest of Gallamore and Steiner.
“I kept them in my office for all of those years and now I have those items here at my home,” Hierholzer said.
With regard to the upcoming television episode detailing the Kenney murder case, Hierholzer said he has some concerns about the images and depictions, but hopes that the Oxygen Network producers will be able to highlight the kindness of the Kenneys and the dedication of law enforcement and former 198th District Attorney Ron Sutton to bring justice to the family.
“Ron Sutton recently passed away and I think this television interview was one of his last public appearances,” Hierholzer said. “Ron was an amazing prosecutor and became a close friend over the years.”
For now, Hierholzer looks forward to getting back to his chickens, cattle, horses, gardening and the serenity he has come to enjoy since leaving office.
Hierholzer served with the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office for 40 years, 20 of them as sheriff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.