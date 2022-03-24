Feeding the masses

Touched by the crisis in Ukraine and their relationship with their local Polish priest, the Knights of Columbus Father Kemper Council 6409 will donate all profits from this Friday’s Lenten Friday Fish Fry to the “Ukraine Refugee Fund.”
The Fish Fry is a staple of the Notre Dame Catholic Church community that has been ongoing for more than 20 years and is held as a fundraiser for the organization.
“Knights of Columbus Councils all over Texas, the United States and the world do a Fish Fry to fundraise,” Grand Knight Patrick Tinley said. “Lent is a time for abstinence, fasting, self denial, prayer and almsgiving. We host the Fish Fry during Lent because Catholics should abstain from eating meat on Ash Wednesday and every Friday during lent. The fish fry is also an opportunity for people to give alms as our Fish Fry is a fundraiser that supports our charitable giving in the community.”
So each Friday during Lent, 20-25 local Knights gather to serve approximately 140 meals and fry more than 60 pounds of fish. The meals also include cole slaw, beans and hush puppies.
The funds raised through the event helps the Knights of Columbus award a $4,000 scholarship to a local high school senior, as well as provide support for Notre Dame Catholic Church, Catholic schools, the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry and Pro-life organizations such as the Pregnancy Resource Center.
But, on this Friday, March 25, all profits will be donated to the Ukraine Refugee Fund, to assist Ukrainian citizens fleeing their war-torn country, most of which are arriving in Poland.
“The Polish Knights of Columbus are deeply involved with the Ukraine refugee crisis. We want to support our brother Knights in Poland, as well as our brother Knights in Ukraine,” Tinley said. “Additionally, our associate Pastor, Father Rafal Duda, is from Poland. He has direct contacts with people working on the ground in Poland and asked for our support to help fund their needs too.”
Tinley said the funds raised will be sent to Ukraine through the church and Father Duda through purchases delivered directly to Duda’s contacts in Poland.
“It feels good to help, but it is our duty to do so. The Knights of Columbus was founded 1882 with the mission of helping people. Our principles of Charity, Unity, Fraternity and Patriotism are our cornerstones,” Tinley said. “Our ‘Charity’ is our Catholic faith in action and to love thy neighbor as thyself. Our ‘Unity’ is our strength as we support each other to do God's will. Our ‘Fraternity’ is our bond to each Brother Knight and his family, whether here locally or 10,000 miles away. ‘Patriotism’ is our devotion to God and country, and standing up for both.”
Tinley said this year marks the local council’s 50th anniversary, saying the council charter was formed on Oct. 29, 1972 by 87 Catholic men from the surrounding area who signed the charter to form the Father Henry Kemper Council 6409.
The Fish Fry is a “drive-thru take out service only” event being held from 5-7 p.m. at the Monsignor Walsh Hall Event Center, located at 115 Doris Drive. The cost is $15 per plate. Cash, checks and credit cards are accepted.
