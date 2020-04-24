Local senior community sends positive messages

The Residents and Staff at Brookdale on Leslie Drive (Little Brookdale) gather to take photos and send positive messages to families and friends.
Due to the recent COVID-19 situation the assisted living community has been following State regulations to keep everyone as safe as possible.
“Even though we are taking this very seriously, we also have to maintain an optimistic attitude and create an optimum environment for our team and residents. I couldn’t ask for a better group of people to serve alongside with.”, states Executive Director Sergio Marquez-Lopez.
"We want the family members to know that their loved ones are being cared for and comforted while they are being asked to social-distance from each other. Activity director, Albert Vasquez, continues to host programs and activities but he is having to find creative ways to provide fitness, spirituality, purpose, and love. “We are still hosting exercise but we now have to maintain a safe distance, use the long hallways, visit via FaceTime, and do more one on one style programs."
The staff has asked residents how they are handling the self-isolation request to get a pulse of how people are feeling.
Eva Jaegar, resident of Brookdale on Leslie Drive, was very open about her feelings when she said, “This is the best place for me to be especially during this pandemic. If I was back in Colorado, I don’t know who would be looking after me. Here, I get my meals, people check on me, my daughter is local, and I know if I need help I just have to ask. I don’t like having to isolate but I understand why we are doing this. All I can control is my attitude so I choose to stay happy.”
The folks at this community will keep bringing service with a smile and a positive attitude. Hereos are keeping Brookdale Strong! Stay safe. If you are interested in doing something nice for local seniors you can reach out to Albert Vasquez at avasquez2@brookdale.com
