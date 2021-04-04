Elks donate $15K to KPD for drug dog

On March 18 the Kerrville Elks Charities, Inc. (KECI) members approved a donation of $15,000 to the Kerrville Police Department for the purchase of a narcotics detection and patrol K-9. The K-9 will be assigned to a uniformed Kerrville Police officer in order to assist with finding illegal drugs in Kerrville.
On March 25, 2021, Kerrville Police Department Chief Chris McCall was presented a check of $15,000 by David Zwald, President of KECI, for the police department to obtain a trained K-9. These funds will also go to training an assigned handler. Once training is complete, the handler and dog will be partnered, on the job and at home. The multipurpose dog will assist with searches for illegal narcotics, lost persons and fleeing suspects in and around the Kerrville area. K-9’s have the ability to search any area where drugs or people might be concealed. The use of this K-9 could lead to the arrest and conviction of drug users, distributors or manufacturers in Kerrville and will be considered for specific requested use in surrounding communities.
KECI was formed several years ago by the Kerrville Elks Lodge for the purpose of having a separately managed corporation and board of directors that qualifies with the Internal Revenue Service as a legal 501(C)3 organization. This purpose, allows individuals or organizations to donate, designate by will, or bequeath funds to KECI for use by KECI to help local needs in the community or to provide funds to specific local needs as directed by the donor, will or bequeath. Anyone with questions regarding the organization or how donations can be made can submit questions to the Elks Lodge email address of kvelks@hctc.net or by mail to KECI c/o Kerrville Elks Lodge, PO Box 294535, Kerrville, TX 78029-4535.
