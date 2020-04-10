Scott Anglesey, executive chef for Kerrville Independent School District Food Service, has been at the helm of serving free meals to the children of Kerrville since March 23, when the schools were closed by the Covid-19 virus.
The plan at the beginning was to use all eight campuses including the elementary school campuses and the Early Childhood Center as serving points, for the families’ accessibility.
In the beginning they served, in to-go style, breakfast 7-9 a.m. and again to-go lunches 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
From the beginning, they offered breakfast and lunch to all students ages zero to 18 years of age; and that includes all students in the Kerrville area, whether they are registered with Kerrville ISD or not.
“This is free and open to all students,” he said.
At the start, they asked that a parent or caregiver adult come with each of the students to pick up meals.
But Anglesey said last week that they have relaxed that rule, so older students who come on their own also can get meals. The parent or adult doesn’t have to be in the vehicle.
Also, the KISD staff will give both breakfast and lunch items at once if someone comes at early morning and needs to take both meals at once.
Starting on April 13, they will increase the menu choices to both a hot and a cold lunch meal, he said.
“We are using the same recipes as we use during the regular school year,” he said. “On April 3, for lunch we had a chicken fajita wrap, fresh baby carrots, mixed fruit and a choice of white or chocolate milk. Breakfast was pop tarts and a whole apple with choice of milks.
“Also on April 13, we’ll have two choices including a hot breakfast,” he said. “We’re using all the same standards and the supplies we already had.”
And they have decreased the number of sites to four, for efficiency.
Anglesey said the four meal sites are now Tally, Nimitz and Daniels elementary school campuses and the ECC campus.
The families or students should enter those campuses through the usual bus/parent driveway lanes at the elementary schools; and through the First Street parking lot to the covered walkway at the student entrance at ECC.
After two-plus weeks, they served a total of 867 meals the first day; and that number grew on April 1 and 2 to 1,900 and 1,700 meals respectively each day, Anglesey said.
“It was a little slow at the beginning, and we started at all eight campuses,” he said. “Between March 23 and April 2, we’ve served 13,320 meals total.”
He said Labatt food service is their primary supplier during regular school sessions; and that has continued, with no issues.
Students’ parents who have questions about this emergency food service by KISD can call the school district’s Food/Nutrition department at 257-2215 Monday through Friday and leave a message.
