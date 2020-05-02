No appointments available, National Guard to return Friday

The Kerrville Fire Department collaborated with the Texas National Guard to host a community COVID-19 testing center Saturday at the Kroc Center.
Appointments were filled by early afternoon.
However, the Texas National Guard will return to hold a second community testing effort on Friday, May 9.
More details on the location of the Friday event will be provided soon.
Testing is conducted by appointment only and the patient must have a symptom of the virus.
For more information, visit www.txcovidtest.org.
