Abbott closes bars, issues opening pause

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s new Executive Order, issued Friday morning in response to recent increases in COVID-19 cases across the state, has the following effects on Kerr County businesses, according to City of Kerrville offcials:
• Bars and similar establishments are closed to public entry effective at noon on June 26. However, bars and similar establishments can continue to offer drive-thru, pick-up, or delivery options for food and drink;
• There are no occupancy limits for religious services, local government operations, child care services, youth camps, and recreational sports programs for youths and adults;
• Swimming pools, water parks, museums, libraries and rodeos are limited to 50-percent capacity;
• Cosmetology salons, hair salons, barber shops, and nail salons/shops can operate at 50-percent capacity with at least six feet of social distancing between work stations;
• Outdoor gatherings in excess of 100 people are prohibited unless approved by the mayor or county judge;
• Kerr County dine-in restaurants that derive less than 51 percent percent of their gross receipts from the sale of alcoholic beverages can continue to operate at 75 percent capacity. This percentage is greater than the 50 percent restriction on dine-in restaurants in other areas of Texas based upon Kerr County’s compliance with the Texas Department of State Health Services regarding minimal COVID-19 cases.
Per the final paragraph above, Kerr County will cease to be in compliance with DSHS’s minimal COVID-19 cases designation if any of the following occur:
• The county records five consecutive testing/tracking intervals with COVID-19 positivity rates greater than 12% in that interval;
• The county has more than three positive cases per 1,000 residents;
• Less than 15 percent of the surge capacity in hospitals for the catchment area is available.
The City of Kerrville and Kerr County urge all residents to continue to follow the DSHS’s minimum recommended social distancing of six feet from other people. Individuals should avoid being in a group larger than 10 individuals. Within these groups, individuals should, to the extent possible, minimize in-person contact with others not in the individual’s household.
Per the governors’ latest order, citizens are also encouraged to wear a face covering or mask, wash or sanitize hands frequently, and avoid sharing common objects. In addition, travel outside of Kerr County is discouraged if at all possible.
"We want this to be as limited in duration as possible,” Abbott said in a press release. “However, we can only slow the spread if everyone in Texas does their part. Every Texan has a responsibility to themselves and their loved ones to wear a mask, wash their hands, stay six feet apart from others in public, and stay home if they can."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.