Lifeline for the masses

At least two volunteer fire departments have turned their stations into “emergency response central” for their area residents, giving out food, drinking water and news, while sending out volunteers to check on people at home and solve a problem or two for them.
Harper VFD
Kimberly Long, a member of the Harper Volunteer Fire Department, has been lead volunteer at the fire station since mid-February, when the snow had barely stopped falling and Harper-area residents were still without utilities and warmth.
She said the Harper VFD members includes eight responders and EMS when necessary, but mostly they used heavy-duty vehicles to respond to “welfare checks” at the homes of Harper residents.
“We were sheltering in the fire station with cots and all the donated supplies; and we got more than 100 calls. Many of them were relatives and friends of Harper residents who wanted us to check on them in person, because they couldn’t get a phone call or email to go through,” Long said.
That lack of communication was a plague for all of them, she said, a direct result of an inch of ice on phone and electric lines and cell phone towers, and downed utility poles and trees.
The Harper VFD volunteers got some food items from Harper School across the road, Long said, plus a stream of other food and household items from other sources.
By Feb. 21-27, half the Harper VFD station had become a “warehouse/ store” filled with pallets of bottled water, food items, diapers, and donated cooked food, in addition to the cots lined up near their kitchen.
Long had one end of a folding table covered with her notes and lists, and her cell phone near at hand. Every call was at least counted, often with notes of who called and what their question or request was.
They worked with the Forestry Service and Harper ISD police force to aid residents.
“Our ambulance only has two-wheel drive, and they had to be really careful going up or downhill; or they’d end up in a ditch,” she said. “And the slush was very thick on the roads. At Tierra Linda, where’s there’s nothing but hills, their fire department volunteers went to people’s homes and brought them back to their fire station and Harper picked them up from there.”
“Our residents have no water – for anything – and their cell phone service is spotty, and the landlines are down,” Long said Feb. 24.
One VFD volunteer – checking into the station for more calls – said he went into homes where people were burning furniture, trying to get warm.
About seven volunteers with the Southern Baptist Chainsaw Ministry group then showed up at Harper VFD with a shower trailer, and with a portable facility to wash clothes. And Lakeway Church near Austin also sent a chainsaw crew.
“They called us and we were so blessed to have them,” Long said.
Long said the Harper Propane company got help to reactivate their services, so they could make deliveries to refill people’s tanks. And the biggest thing the VFD volunteers found early during the aftermath were people with exposure to the cold and dehydration.
“Fredericksburg’s Emergency Operations Center helped take care of us,” Long said, “and we interacted regularly with the Mountain Home and Divide Volunteer Fire Departments.”
She said many Harper residents who didn’t have utilities or communication also didn’t want to leave their animals, and were trying such things as breaking the ice in water troughs.
“And then the electric company got power restored in some sections of town,” she said. “But some roads are blocked by downed power poles. Even the 9-1-1 West repeater was down for a time.”
Long said the VFD was fielding all calls about water from Thursday noon before Feb. 14, through Sunday, and learned repairs were being made to some people’s water leaks and other problems by Feb. 24.
Long said Harper volunteers were joined by a group of 14 people from a “Mission of Hope” in the Austin area, who were doing some welfare checks. Other help arrived in the form of more pens to write with; continuing food donations, and some chainsaw work to clear downed trees. And a representative from San Saba Cap in Kerrville drove to the fire station to deliver some reflective neon vests for their use.
Long’s daughter and a couple other children of volunteers (who are out of school for the time being) immediately appropriated one vest each, even though they were adult sizes.
“People call and ask what we need, and if I say bread and peanut butter, next thing you know, there’s a truck showing up here with that,” Long said. “Someone here called it ‘Alaska’ to the ‘last frontier’ to ‘little house on the prairie’.”
And she added, “Some of the people that have come to the station are people who have donated money and support to us before. It’s hard for them to accept help.
“We’re expecting another Sysco truck; and more water, so far from FEMA and Aqua Texas,” Long said. “And three ladies in Women in Agriculture in Nebraska, who belong to a ‘Chain of Love,’ showed up here towing a U-Haul trailer filled with pallets of water. They drove here from Nebraska because, they said, people came to help them after a flooding emergency there. They only planned to stay overnight and drive back, so we found them beds in a hunters’ cabin so they could get a good night’s sleep.”
She said one resident previously brought them meat he’d cooked at home after his power went out, because he couldn’t save it otherwise. (His power came back on Feb. 24, she said.) That situation came up at more than one residence, as people resorted to barbecue grills to cook meat that had thawed.
The Harper VFD has a core of 12 volunteers and includes the only Emergency Medical Service in Gillespie County outside of Fredericksburg, including two ambulances.
Mountain Home VFD
Jim Haynie, a volunteer firefighter, and Chief Brian Alexander gave an overview of aid efforts in far West Kerr County.
Haynie said this department utilizes the efforts of about 28 volunteers.
Their available equipment includes one high-capacity municipal fire engine; a second fire engine; a tanker with 1,800 gallons water capacity; a heavy rescue truck with extrication capability and extra lights; one off-road tanker; four brush trucks they use in wildlands firefighting; a command truck and a “hazardous materials” trailer.
Haynie said with the advance weather forecasts two-plus weeks ago about the ice storm, they started pre-heating inside the station to keep all fire equipment working.
“We debated about water sustainability in the station, because we have a water well and tanks, but have to use electricity to power the pumps,” he said, “and the first thing that happened were wrecks on Interstate 10 starting after midnight; and the second day and night until after 2:30 a.m., and Friday at 1 a.m. We were out there four days straight.
“The first day we got 1/4-inch of ice and then 1/2-inch; and it split trees apart. And when we cut them, they were too heavy to pick up.”
Because of their proximity in Mountain Home, they are on call for emergencies on 17 miles of I-10. This VFD is a registered Emergency Services District that collects tax funds from residents; and responds to mutual aid calls as needed.
“Then we lost electrical power at the VFD station; and it’s critical that the tanks and pumps on the equipment don’t freeze. The only solution was to run propane heaters on our power generators to keep trucks warm. And we continued to go out on calls after that.
“The Sheriff’s Office also asked us to go out for welfare checks in this area.”
As of Feb. 25, their fire station was still without electricity; but their water well filled their main storage tank the day before.
Their tables full of donated food (including canned goods and at times vegetables, restaurant food and sealed MREs) and pallets of bottled water stand in one bay of the station, but their help is limited by daylight hours.
“We got boxes of ‘disaster relief supplies’ from the Central Texas Food Bank,” Haynie said. “The local citizens pulled together to do this.”
He said almost 200 people have taken food and water, but with the electricity loss, they also lost AT&T communications. AT&T shares poles with Central Texas Electrical Co-op, and it’s created a lack of communication.
In their rural area, VFD volunteers have been taking water in their fire trucks to livestock at residents’ homes, along with drinking water for people.
Chief Brian Alexander said in icy conditions, they used brush trucks and the command vehicle.
“We lost power and water flow right away. And through Sunday (Feb. 21) we got more than 240 calls; and a few the following weekdays. And we had 108 calls the whole year of 2020,” Alexander said. “The main thing is the ‘welfare checks’ we were asked to do; and getting drinking water to people.”
He said during the snowfall, they responded to mostly calls for fuel and firewood. After the snow stopped, requests were for food and drinking water, and water to flush toilets.
“I got a call about State Senator Dawn Buckingham making a delivery to the Harper VFD; and I picked up some of the supplies there Sunday (Feb. 21),” Alexander said. He also noted that as of Feb. 25, he got only two pallets of bottled water from Kerr County Emergency Services, and some MRE packets.
With the widespread communication losses, Alexander said he’s posting advisories on Facebook that people can check.
Alexander said his family (directed by his wife) was having all the same problems at home as everybody else – no electricity, cell phones, heating, etc. “The first three days I got eight hours of sleep. I go home when I can, to check on my family and how my wife is managing things.
“But I want to say, TxDOT did a heck of a job, and Sheriff Larry Leitha. And I have a big thank-you for all my firemen.”
He said his longest VFD work time before this ice storm was a full week on a fire.
“Mountain Home is pretty strong. I’m going through the same things everyone else is,” Alexander said. “In my opinion, the biggest hurdle is, no communication, while we have to cover 222 square miles, and CTEC is our electric company.”
