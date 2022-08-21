Wisconsin murder suspect in custody, second suspect at-large

A Wisconsin murder suspect, who has been on the lam since April, has been taken into custody by Kerr County Sheriff’s Office deputies following a 72-hour operation conducted by multiple local agencies, while his brother remains at-large following a felony warrant execution conducted in the 100 block of Candelite Dr. in Ingram on Saturday, Aug. 20.
According to Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha, KCSO investigators received information late last week that two suspects wanted for murder in Green Bay, Wisconsin were hiding him Ingram.
“The suspects, brothers Alejandro and Gustavo Cantu, were being sought by Green Bay, Wisconsin Police for an alleged drug-related murder in April of 2022. U.S. Marshals Service was also actively seeking the Cantu brothers,” Leitha said.
The brothers are suspects in the shooting death of 34-year-old Randall Denny, of Hobart, Wisconsin, according to news reports.
“During the investigation, the Kerr County Special Operations Division made contact with Gustavo Cantu and a female passenger in a traffic stop within a few miles of their last reported location,” Leitha said. “With credible information regarding the location of two wanted for felony murder warrants, the SRT (Special Response Team) was deployed for the protection of all present at the scene. Working alongside the Kerrville Police SOU, Kerr County Sheriff’s SRT officers made entry into the home.”
The remaining suspect, Alejandro Cantu, 31, was not located at the residence and is currently wanted by law enforcement.
“Alejandro Cantu is Native American, 6’0, 165 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He has ‘Cantu’ tattooed on his left forearm and other tattoos,” Leitha said. “If any member of the public has information regarding his whereabouts, please call the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office at (830) 896-1216 or call Kerr County Crime Stoppers at (830) 896-TIPS.”
Gustavo Cantu, 39, was arrested during the traffic stop on three outstanding warrants, including murder, felony possession of THC and felony bail jumping.
A female passenger in the vehicle, Naomi Rose Cadotte, 33, also of Wisconsin, faces charges of possession of a controlled substance and a failure to appear charge from Wisconsin.
“We are pleased to have Gustavo Cantu in custody and he will be facing the justice system for his alleged crimes in Wisconsin. Our Special Response Team and entire Special Operations Division did a great job protecting the public,” Leitha said. “These suspects have evaded law enforcement nationwide for almost four months and our investigators and teams have hopefully brought this string of criminal activity to an end. We appreciate the cooperation of the KPD and the entire team that continues to work this case.”
According to Leitha, the investigation and felony warrant execution were carried out by KCSO Special Operations Division, KCSO Special Response Team, KCSO Patrol Division, Kerrville Police Department Patrol Division, KPD Special Operations Unit.
“The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Kerrville Police Department Patrol Division and Special Operations Unit, the Texas Rangers, and 198th and 216th District Courts for their assistance,” Leitha said.
Gustavo Cantu and Codotte remain in custody. Bond has not yet been set.
According to Leitha, charges may be added or modified as the investigation continues.
