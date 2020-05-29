Three new COVID-19 cases reported locally

Three new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Kerr County, according to Peterson Health officials, bringing the total to 21.
According to Lisa Winters, Peterson Health Director of Marketing & Public Relations said the positive test results were reported Thursday afternoon.
Winters said at least one of the cases is considered community spread, while the other two cases are under investigation.
City of Kerrville officials reported earlier today that a city employee tested positive this week, which is included in today's new total.
Of the 21 reported cases, 10 have been identified as recovered from the virus.
No further details were reported.
