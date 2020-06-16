In an effort to ease the burden to our customers during the COVID-19 disaster, the City of Kerrville ceased disconnection of utility services for non-payment in March of 2020. Utility Billing will resume disconnection of services for non-payment for each billing cycle beginning on July 15, 2020. Please review your bill to determine your cycle’s cutoff date.
Because we realize some customers may still be having difficulties, Utility Billing staff will continue to make payment arrangements for any customer who needs extended time to pay their bill. If you would like to request an arrangement in order to avoid disruption of service, please contact the Utility Billing office at (830) 258-1504, or utility.billing@kerrvilletx.gov.
