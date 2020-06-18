First COVID-19 antibody tests administered

To thank donors for volunteering to give blood, the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center based in San Antonio, will provide free COVID-19 antibody testing for all blood donations this summer, from June 8 through Aug. 31.
Test results will be mailed to donors within 14 days of their donations, which are by appointment only.
Call (210) 731-5590 to make an appointment.
QualTex Laboratories, a subsidiary of San Antonio-based nonprofit BioBridge Global like STBTC, will perform the tests. Results will show if the donor has been exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19 by looking for the antibodies the immune system produces in response to the virus.
The antibody test is not a diagnostic test and is not intended for people who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or believe they may be infected, since it does not test directly for the virus.
Anyone with symptoms is asked to remain home and to contact his or her physician.
“We have had many calls and emails asking about antibody tests, so we are pleased to able to offer this as a thank-you to blood donors,” said Elizabeth Waltman, chief operating officer, South Texas Blood & Tissue Center.”We hope this encourages more people to give blood, to help address blood shortages caused by the continued cancellations of blood drives, as organizations deal with new Coronavirus guidelines and staff working from home.”
Notre Dame Church blood drive
Notre Dame Church staff and volunteers, mainly the Knights of Columbus members, used the Social Hall Sunday to host a community blood drive.
Knights member John Windlinger said they notified the congregation via the church’s “Flock Notes” about advance registration and the addition of the antibody test.
“We filled all the appointments by 3 p.m. that afternoon and there were others who still wanted to sign up.”
Sunday morning, donor Mike Maxwell said, “I knew about the antibody testing ahead of time and that was what spurred me into giving a donation.”
Larry Hesketh said he’s sometimes been barred from donating because of a low iron count, and he started taking extra vitamins weeks ago so he could donate. “I’m interested in getting that new test result,” he said.
Deborah Mossman said once she registered to be a donor at this drive, she got an email every day with more information. “They told me about the antibody testing and I told them to just go ahead with that, too.”
Pam Fernandez from STBTC was overseeing Sunday’s drive at the church, and said most people just want to know if they have the antibodies or not. She and her colleagues worked with the Knights to use all the Social Hall space for check-in, screenings, a waiting area and six donation stations, plus a check-in table outside on the porch with chairs for waiting, all socially distanced and people wearing masks inside the hall.
‘Convalescent Plasma’
The other important goal is that donors with a positive antibody test may be eligible to donate what is known as “convalescent plasma,” which can serve as a treatment for patients fighting COVID-19.
STBTC, which began collecting convalescent plasma and providing it to hospitals in April, is part of a national study sponsored by the Mayo Clinic. Preliminary studies of the use of convalescent plasma have shown promising results, according to Waltman.
The antibody test, produced by Abbot Laboratories, will indicate if the donor’s immune system produced antibodies, even if he or she never had any symptoms of COVID-19.
Roger Ruiz, corporate communications specialist, said when a resident makes an appointment and visits a Bloodmobile bus to make their donation, one extra vial of blood is taken, in addition to the usual bag and vials for that person’s donation.
The blood in that extra vial will be tested for antibodies.
He said if a person who used to give blood was told they aren’t “eligible to give now,” they should call the STBTC at (210) 731-5590 and ask to talk to someone about “eligibility” as the FDA changes regulations sometimes, and a deferment before may have changed now.
COVID-19 effect on donations
“We have always had summer blood shortages,” Ruiz said. “But with COVID, it’s even greater. There are few business sponsors, and this summer more than 200 sponsors have cancelled their scheduled drives.”
Ruiz said local resident Kaelynn Connelly who received transfusions when she was diagnosed with renal failure and began dialysis treatments, is an example of patients who need donated blood.
Others could be cancer patients getting chemotherapy treatments; and mothers who have complications in delivering their babies.
Ruiz said if the testing shows a donor has antibodies to the COVID-19 virus, the STBTC will reach out to ask if that person wants to donate “convalescent plasma.”
As a nonprofit, donations to STBTC are taken free from donors; and when STBTC supplies the resulting blood products to hospitals and they are used by patients, those patients pay as part of their bill and hospitals pay STBTC.
The antibody test is not being done to check the blood supply for the Coronavirus, since it is a respiratory virus that has not been shown to be spread via blood transfusion.
There are no special requirements for the antibody test. Donors give blood at any STBTC donor drive or donor room, and meet the everyday donor requirements, said Ruiz.
STBTC has seven donor rooms in South Texas, and usually conducts hundreds of mobile blood drives each year, Ruiz said.
The COVID-19 pandemic has interrupted that collection and supply, as almost 200 blood drives that were scheduled across their coverage area have been cancelled for this summer, which would have collected about 6,000 units of blood.
“Blood Drives normally provide 70 percent of the community blood supply,” Ruiz said. “Before COVID-19, there were eight to 10 blood drives across the region daily. Currently there are only one or two drives taking place daily; and some days there are none.”
Blood drives continue to be cancelled daily, he said.
Ruiz provided a chart comparing the number of blood drives held or scheduled in 2019 and 2020 for the same four months:
• April – slightly more than 200 last year; less than 50 this year.
• May – 250 last year, not quite 50 this year;
• June – slightly more than 200 last year; just above 100 this year;
• July – slightly more than 175 last year; slightly more than 100 this year.
Locally in Kerrville, there are two remaining drives scheduled in June, and both will include the free antibody testing.
One was on June 16 at the Salvation Army Kroc Center; and one is Saturday, June 20, at the Tierra Linda Volunteer Fire Department, 406 Oak Alley, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
One also was offered Sunday at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Ruiz said the nearest “donor room” to Kerrville is in Shavano.
A new list of Bloodmobile stops in Kerrville will be provided for July; and Ruiz usually includes other Hill Country Bloodmobile stops including Bandera, Boerne and Fredericksburg.
Donors can call (210) 731-5590, or visit the website www.SouthTexasBlood.org for more information. All blood donations are by appointment only.
The STBTC is a nonprofit community blood center that provides blood, plasma, platelets and other blood components to 100 hospitals in 48 South Texas counties, including Kerr County.
In addition it recovers and distributes donated human tissue for transplant. STBTC has a 45-year history; and is part of the BioBridge family of nonprofit organizations which offers services in regenerative medicine and research, including blood banking and resource management, cellular therapy, umbilical cord blood collection and storage, donated human tissue recovery and distribution for transplant, and testing of blood and plasma products to help patients in the United States and worldwide.
