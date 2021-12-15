Mercy Gate Ministries seeking help in expansion

The testimonies of four human trafficking victims echoed a pattern that was undeniable, citing early child abuse that resulted in teen substance abuse and evolved into seeking acceptance, which ultimately landed them into the hands of human traffickers before being rescued and served through Mercy Gate Ministries.
Their honest and painful stories touched the hearts of all in attendance at the Mercy Gate Ministries “Hope in the Hill Country” fundraiser held last week and highlighted the need for expansion of Mercy Gate’s residential and non-residential healing and restoration services for survivors of sexual trauma, trafficking, exploitation, prostitution, addiction and abuse.
“At Mercy Gate Ministries, we believe that in order to fight human trafficking, sexual exploitation and sexual trauma, we need to do it in four ways,” Mercy Gate Ministries Executive Director Chae Spencer said. “Prevent. Rescue. Restore. And Advocate. Prevention is key to fighting this battle and we do it through community awareness, training of law enforcement, churches, schools and many other groups.”
Spencer said Mercy Gate staff acts as a “second responder” for those who have been identified as victims and rescued from the abuse.
“We then walk through the restoration process with the women,” Spencer said. “We do that in a number of ways, but one way is through our Magdalene House program.”
She said the home, located in Ingram, provides for a safe environment for the women as they begin to restore their lives following removal from the abusive situation.
“We have life skills classes, counseling, equine therapy and art therapy,” Spencer said. “It is a place that we love and care for them as we help them restore their lives and heal from their trauma.”
Currently, Spencer said, the demand for assistance through Magdalene House is greater than capacity will allow.
“This year alone, we have assisted 47 individuals locally and in surrounding counties. We have had correspondence with 59 inmates who have requested assistance and placement,” Spencer said. “There have been over 1,300 counseling and classroom hours provided to the women in the Magdalene House, as well as 156 hours of recovery support groups.”
Spencer said that Mercy Gate Ministries recently conducted a survey among women in substance abuse programs living in recovery homes and discovered a correlation between childhood abuse and substance abuse.
“Here’s what we found,” Spencer said. “More than 75 percent of the women we surveyed in our sober living community had been sexually abused as a child, 54 percent have reported that they have been exploited or forced into prostitution and only 25 percent have sought justice against their abuser.”
Spencer said the same survey revealed that 50 percent of the women are “chronic relapsers” and 50 percent have had past criminal charges.
“That is right here in our local area,” Spencer said. “We pour billions of dollars through the court system for recovery, and we need to, but if someone is not getting help for the very thing that has caused them to the drugs in the first place, then what are we doing?”
While Mercy Gate Ministries is helping all that they can, Magdalene House currently only is able to house four individuals at a time and the need is much greater, with women being denied help due to capacity issues, while others participate in non-residential assistance.
Mercy Gate Ministries is currently seeking to raise $400,000 to purchase an identified location that will allow them to house triple that number and provide for a campus facility to expand their program.
“Here’s how you can help,” Spencer said. “You can donate your time, your energy or resources. You can join our prayer team. Join us and together we can end modern day slavery.”
Keynote speaker and successful businesswoman Kristen Muzzy told her story of abuse, rescue and healing. While her experience occurred in another state and many years ago, Muzzy said Mercy Gate Ministries is key to making a difference in the lives of abused or exploited women.
“Although my abuse happened years ago, the scars still reside and will remain forever, but they get less and less over the years,” Muzzy said. “With the services like Mercy Gate provides, it gets better and better.”
She told current Mercy Gate residents who shared their stories, Ashlea, Sabrina and Kristine, that she was touched by their testimonies.
“You told my story and my heart and prayers are with you,” Muzzy said. “You are going to do great. Hold on tight to God and don’t let go.”
For more information on Mercy Gate Ministries or to donate, visit www.mercygateministries.com.
