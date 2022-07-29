Taxing entities in Kerr County have received a major piece of the puzzle in the process of setting budgets and tax rates for fiscal year 2022-23 which begins Oct. 1.
The Kerr Central Appraisal District (KerrCAD) delivered electronically the 2022 Certified Appraisal Roll to the taxing districts last Friday.
The CAD report shows there are 40,331 pieces of property, an increase of 1,692 properties since 2020, in Kerr County that were appraised this year with a market value of just over $10.25 billion and a taxable value of a little more than $7 billion. A total of 317 properties are still under review by the appraisal district’s review board, with a market value of almost $200 million. Decisions on properties under review will be made before Oct. 1.
According to Kerr CAD online information the taxable value of property in Kerr County in 2021 was $6.2 billion, up from $5.5 billion in 2020. the county’s taxable property values have increased $1.6 billion in two years.
The report shows there are 16,618 single family residences in Kerr County, 388 multi-family residences and 1,516 separate commercial properties with 1,920 properties that are totally exempt. Those properties include primarily schools, church properties, hospitals, and church camps.
A special commissioners court meeting will be scheduled for on Monday, Aug. 16 to formally call for a $27.5 million bond election for November.
“We will have three propositions on the Nov. 8 ballot,” County Judge Rob Kelly said late last week.
Proposition A will fund necessary renovations at the Kerr County Courthouse, add more storage facilities, a new West Kerr County annex and the renovation of property on Earl Garrett Street to move the tax office.
Proposition B will build a new Animal Services facility on existing county property on Spur 100
Proposition C will upgrade the existing indoor arena at the Hill Country Youth Event Center.
The county purchased five acres of land on Hwy 39 for the new annex and 20 acres inside the Kerrville city limits that already have the utilities available last year for $2.5 million using tax anticipation notes. The notes were financed at a 0.75 percent interest rate and will pay off in seven years.
“We hope to be able to pay off those notes in a shorter period of time,” Kelly said.
Kelly said the county is getting a little push-back on the bond proposal already, but he is hopeful once the details of the proposals are more widely known, that the support will be overwhelming and all three proposals will be approved.
“We’ve kicked this can down the road so many times. We have to do something. We are also very aware of the inflation issues, but this bond issue is most important for the younger citizens of the county and the future,” he said.
A citizen’s committee was formed three years ago to study the facilities, assess the needs of the county and develop the bond proposal. Unfortunately Covid 19 delayed much of what the committee wanted to accomplish earlier.
“We are all committed to go forward with the bond issue. If it fails then we’ll have to take it back to the voters again because these are not ‘wants,’ they are ‘needs’,” Kelly added. “Our employees have mastered the concept of ‘making do’ without correcting the problems for decades. We have been very responsible and conservative.”
Kelly pointed out that the proposals are really non-negotiable and the longer the county waits, the more expensive it will be.
“Whether it’s 2023 or 2024, the cost is just going to keep increasing.”
Bond funds will be used to bring several of the older buildings into the mandated ADA compliance and correct several other safety issues that now exist.
“Building inspectors have inspected the indoor arena at HCYEC and the building failed in every category,” Kelly said, “and so did the current animal control facility.”
With a courthouse that’s almost 100 years old, Kelly said, another critical issue that needs to be addressed is the courthouse security situation.
“Kerr County has gone about this the right way, involving the public at every step. We didn’t wait for the bond issue to pass. We shopped for land and purchased it at a very low cost and interest rate. No land purchase will be necessary from the bond issue funds.”
Kelly said the average residential property value in Kerr County is now $287,275. The approval of the bond package will have a tax impact of no more than $8.62 a month or $103.42 a year on that property.
The KerrCAD information will now be used by the taxing districts to begin the process of finalizing budgets in the next two months.
Kerr CAD appraises property for 15 separate taxing districts in Kerr County plus three school districts in adjoining counties, (Comfort ISD, Medina ISD and Harper ISD). Each district’s governing body sets the tax rate based on that agency’s budget needs.
In the past several years, according to Kerr CAD info, taxing districts in Kerr County have decreased tax rates as property values have continued to increase.
